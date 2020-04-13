BRIEFS: Tuesday, April 14

NASCAR

Larson suspended for racial slur in virtual race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race. The star driver said there was “no excuse” for his comment.

NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he’s eligible for reinstatement.

Larson apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.

“I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said,” Larson said. “There is no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African-American community.

“I understand the damage is probably unrepairable and I own up to that. But I just want to let you all know how sorry I am and I hope everyone is staying safe during these crazy times.”