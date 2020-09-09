BRIEFS: Thursday, September 10

The 28-year-old said in a social media post that while he still loves the game, it is time to get on to the next chapter in his life.

“Football gave me everything I wanted and more,” Shazier said. “It taught me about hard work, dedication. Took me to college and the NFL, it made me money and gave me a life most people could only dream about.”

Shazier was a budding star when he hit Cincinnati wide receiver Josh Malone in a road game against the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. The crown of Shazier’s helmet struck Malone in the back at the end of a seemingly routine play. Shazier grabbed his lower back in pain immediately after the impact and his legs were motionless as medical personnel tended to him on the field.

Shazer spent time in the hospital and underwent spine stabilization surgery a few days after the injury that brought his career to a halt. He vowed that his career was not over, and his comeback became a point of inspiration that reached far outside the world of the NFL.

He used the phrase #Shalieve during his recovery, which included him walking on stage at the 2018 NFL draft to announce the team’s first-round selection. He continued to work out regularly at the club’s practice facility and the social media posts chronicling his comeback often went viral.