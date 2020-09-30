BRIEFS: Thursday, Oct. 1

MLB
Dickerson homers as Marlins beat Cubs 5-1 in playoff opener
CHICAGO — Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Wednesday in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series.
Jesús Aguilar also homered and Sandy Alcantara pitched three-hit ball into the seventh as Miami conjured up memories of past playoff magic in the franchise’s first postseason game since it won the World Series in 2003. The Marlins, who rallied past the Cubs in a memorable NLCS that year, have never lost a playoff series.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Thursday. Yu Darvish starts for the Central champion Cubs, while rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez pitches for upstart Miami, looking to make an unexpected division series trip in the same season that roughly half the roster was sidelined by COVID-19.
The Marlins may be without center fielder Starling Marte after he was hit on the left hand by a fastball in the ninth inning. Marte was in obvious pain and quickly retreated down the clubhouse tunnel. He was replaced by Monte Harrison. No immediate update was given on his status.
Miami was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position before Dickerson drove Hendricks’ 106th pitch just over the wall in left-center for his first career playoff homer, erasing the Cubs’ 1-0 lead on a cool, blustery afternoon.
Finally! Freeman leads Braves over Reds 1-0 in 13 innings
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series on Wednesday.
The East champion Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since the 2001 NL Division Series and can wrap up the best-of-three series on Thursday. If they do, it will snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses.
What began as a pitching showdown between between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer of the Reds and Atlanta’s Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest.
The teams combined for a postseason record 37 strikeouts — 21 by the Braves. After a couple of hits in the 13th against Archie Bradley, Freeman drove one into center field off Amir Garrett with one out to end a game that dragged on for more than 4 1/2 hours.
A four-time All-Star, Freeman produced another big year in a pandemic-shortened season after a battle with COVID-19 in July so severe that he said he prayed: “Please don’t take me.”
A.J. Minter escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the 13th for the win.
NFL
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have at least one more day to see if the team’s coronavirus outbreak is under control before their game with the Steelers is rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.
Only one new positive test result came back Wednesday, a day after the Titans had three players and five team personnel test positive for COVID-19. More daily test results are upcoming.
The league announced the postponement from Sunday afternoon on Wednesday.
The Titans hope to be allowed back inside their facility Saturday, though coach Mike Vrabel said that could happen before then or later. The Titans now are preparing to play as early as Monday. Vrabel said he’s confident the NFL will allow them some time to practice before the game.
Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen was the first to test positive, with the Titans learning Saturday of his results. He didn’t make the trip to Minnesota, where Tennessee won 31-30. On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley.
Vrabel is not identifying the five personnel who also tested positive, saying only that he was not among that group. The Titans coach said some of those who tested positive are experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and anticipate they will feel better shortly.
The league’s infectious disease experts have been helping the Titans and the Vikings track down anyone in contact with those who tested positive. The Vikings had no positive test results Wednesday and were preparing to reopen their building Thursday with a game Sunday at Houston.
Washington’s Young misses practice, may not play vs. Ravens
ASHBURN, Va. — Rookie edge rusher Chase Young could miss Washington’s game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and perhaps more, after suffering a groin injury in a Week 3 loss at Cleveland.
Young, the No. 2 overall pick, did not practice Wednesday. He instead spent time working out to the side and riding a stationary bicycle.
NFL Network reported Washington considers Young week to week with a “moderate groin strain.” But defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said it was too early to make a decision about Young’s status for the Ravens game.
“We’ll see how the week goes with Chase,” said Del Rio, who ran Wednesday’s practice for head coach Ron Rivera while Rivera received treatment for a form of skin cancer.
“To me, we’ve got time. To make declarations early in the week doesn’t serve anyone’s purpose. So we’ll see how that goes as we progress through the week. Beyond that, you’re getting the next guys up and ready to go.”
Young left in the second quarter of the 34-20 loss to the Browns. After the game, he tweeted that his injury was “nothing major tho (sic) … I’ll be back.”
Young has so far lived up to the expectations of being the No. 2 pick. He has 2 1/2 sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in his first two games.
