BRIEFS: Thursday, July 2

NFL
Packers sign 1st-round pick Love, 2nd-round choice Dillon
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers said Wednesday they have signed Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon, their top two draft picks.
Green Bay gave the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round draft choice to move up four spots in the first round and take Love 26th overall in the April draft. The Packers chose Dillon at No. 62.
Both selections were somewhat surprising because the Packers already have two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Aaron Jones at running back. Jones tied Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the NFL lead in touchdown runs (16) and matched Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for first place in total touchdowns (19) last season.
Love is considered the eventual heir apparent to the 36-year-old Rodgers. Dillon provides some insurance with Jones’ contract set to expire in 2021.
Love was the first offensive player the Packers have drafted in the first round since the team took Mississippi State’s Derek Sherrod with the 32nd overall pick in 2011. Love threw 32 touchdown passes and only six interceptions for Utah State in 2018, though he followed that up by producing 20 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions last year.
Dillon rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in his three-year college career, including 1,685 yards and 14 scores last season.
The Packers also announced Wednesday that coronavirus concerns will prevent them from making their annual summer trip to St. Norbert College, which had hosted the players for training camp since 1958.
Green Bay instead will have its entire training camp operations at Lambeau Field. Housing arrangements are still being finalized.
NBA
Lakers add veteran Smith for Orlando championship push
LOS ANGELES — J.R. Smith has joined LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for their championship push.
The Lakers announced their long-anticipated signing of Smith as a substitute player Wednesday, the first day allowed under the rules of the NBA’s summer restart.
Smith is the Lakers’ replacement for Avery Bradley, who cited family reasons last week for his decision not to finish the season with his team in Orlando.
The 34-year-old Smith hasn’t played in the NBA since November 2018, but the 2013 Sixth Man of the Year is a longtime trusted teammate of James. During their four years together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they won a title in 2016 and reached four consecutive NBA Finals.
Bradley was a starter and a key role player in his first season with the Lakers, averaging 8.6 points per game and playing solid wing defense. But the Western Conference-leading Lakers also excelled while Bradley missed 13 games due to injury, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope capably filling the role.
Smith is a 15-year NBA veteran but he has been out of the league since the Cavaliers dropped him early in their first season after James’ move to Los Angeles.
Smith worked out for the Lakers in February before the club signed Dion Waiters, who didn’t get to suit up for the Lakers before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season.
76ers coach Brown says Embiid, Simmons healthy for restart
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown says All-Star guard Ben Simmons is “good to go” for the NBA restart after sitting out the final games before the shutdown with a back injury.
Brown, whose contract runs through 2021-22, also expected fellow All-Star Joel Embiid to start the season in the best shape of his professional career.
The Sixers need their franchise stars at full strength if one of the early favorites to win the East Conference can shake off both an ordinary regular season (39-26; 6th in the East) and a nearly five-month layoff to return contenders for their first NBA championship since 1983.
The 23-year-old Simmons had missed his eighth straight game and was receiving daily treatment for his nerve issues in his lower back when the season stopped. Embiid was recovering from surgery on his left hand and had just returned after missing five games with a sprained left shoulder at the time of the shutdown.
“I’m looking for Joel to come in as good a shape as he has been in since I have coached him,” Brown said Wednesday.
Simmons, who averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games, was hurt in a Feb. 22 game at Milwaukee. He vomited because of the pain and there was no guarantee he would have been ready for the playoffs had the season not been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Simmons, the league leader in steals, worked out and played pickup games with LeBron James — and videos of the two showed both stars playing without mask. Simmons’ trainer, Chris Johnson, posted video two weeks ago of a shirtless Simmons shooting and dunking.
College Football
K-State launches diversity programs after football boycott
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State is launching a diversity and education fund amid several other initiatives to address racial injustice after football players threatened a boycott in response to an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd.
The fund will allow boosters to funnel money directly to initiatives within the athletic department that “actively seek inclusive and diverse community through educational programming and support of all student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
“We will not stand for social injustice,” Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement Wednesday. “Now is the time for us to build upon the diversity and inclusion program that we launched two years ago and make bigger strides in the area of racial injustice and racism.”
Last Thursday, one month after Floyd died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the Black handcuffed man’s neck for nearly eight minutes, Kansas State student Jaden McNeil tweeted: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”
Several football players immediately threatened to boycott if the university declined to take action, and basketball players and other athletes soon joined the push. On Saturday, the football team issued a formal statement calling on university President Richard Myers and other administrative staff to make meaningful changes to the campus culture.
McNeil, whose account was briefly disabled by Twitter, describes himself as the founder of a group called America First Students that is a “mainstream, Christian, conservative organization that supports President Donald Trump.” Kansas State said the club is not currently registered on campus due to lack of membership.
Suspect accused of football game threat enters guilty plea
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who used Facebook to threaten a shooting at Ohio State University and vowed to hurt players on the football team and then-head coach Urban Meyer pleaded guilty Wednesday, authorities said.
An indictment unsealed late last year in federal court in Columbus accused Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018. The game was played in Columbus that year, and Ohio State won 62-39.
Rippy threatened a shooting at the school, saying in a Facebook message to the university, “I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all of the players from the football team,” according to a statement of facts filed Wednesday with the plea agreement.
In separate messages, Rippy also threatened “to injure or kill specific players, their family members and the head coach,” the document said.
Rippy previously entered a not guilty plea before Judge Algenon Marbley, who ordered him to remain in detention.
