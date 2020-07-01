BRIEFS: Thursday, July 2

Smith is a 15-year NBA veteran but he has been out of the league since the Cavaliers dropped him early in their first season after James’ move to Los Angeles.

Smith worked out for the Lakers in February before the club signed Dion Waiters, who didn’t get to suit up for the Lakers before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season.

76ers coach Brown says Embiid, Simmons healthy for restart

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown says All-Star guard Ben Simmons is “good to go” for the NBA restart after sitting out the final games before the shutdown with a back injury.

Brown, whose contract runs through 2021-22, also expected fellow All-Star Joel Embiid to start the season in the best shape of his professional career.

The Sixers need their franchise stars at full strength if one of the early favorites to win the East Conference can shake off both an ordinary regular season (39-26; 6th in the East) and a nearly five-month layoff to return contenders for their first NBA championship since 1983.