BRIEFS: Thursday, February 11

NFL
Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrate with boat parade
TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade got started around 1 p.m. on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Thousands of fans decked out in Buccaneers gear lined the river on a sun-splashed day to cheer on stars such as quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, Coach Bruce Arians and many others.
The team arrived by bus and boarded at least four boats.
At one point, Brady was captured on video tossing the championship Lombardi Trophy from his boat to a shirtless Gronkowski in another boat. That brought wild cheers from fans and players.
Mayor Jane Castor again emphasized that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules.
It appeared many were abiding by the mask order but many others were not. There were also dozens of people on private boats, kayaks and other watercraft crowding the river to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet (15 meters) from the boats carrying players.
After Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s title game, throngs of people gathered in the city’s entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the orders requiring them.
Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team’s victory.
“It’s essential we do it the right way,” Ford said. “We want to do our part to ensure it’s done in a safe and responsible manner.”
Also Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the news media when he suggested there is bias in coverage of the pandemic, particularly the Super Bowl in Tampa.
“You don’t care as much when it’s a peaceful protest,” he said at an appearance in the city of Venice, south of Tampa. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.”
DeSantis attended the Super Bowl and was photographed at times not wearing a mask despite a requirement to do so.
Source: Broncos to release CB Bouye after one season
DENVER — The Denver Broncos are releasing cornerback A.J. Bouye after one tumultuous season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move hasn’t been announced.
Bouye’s injury-riddled season in Denver was cut short when he received a six-game suspension in December for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. His suspension still includes two games next season.
Before the suspension, the 29-year-old Bouye was plagued by injuries. He missed four games with a shoulder injury and another with a concussion, plus parts of two other games when he got hurt. Bouye finished the season with just 23 tackles and no interceptions.
Bouye was acquired by the Broncos in a trade with Jacksonville on March 18, 2020. Factoring in roster bonuses, he made about $10.3 million in 2020 and was scheduled to earn in the vicinity of $12 million next season.
Signed by Houston as a college free agent out of Central Florida, Bouye played four seasons with the Texans. He signed with Jacksonville in 2017 and earned All-Pro second-team honors that first season after finishing among the league leaders with six interceptions. He had two interceptions over the next two season in Jacksonville.
NBA
Mavs’ Cuban relents on anthem after NBA reiterates policy
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban relented Wednesday and the national anthem will be played before home games this season after the NBA reiterated its “longstanding league policy” to include the song.
The league’s initial reaction to Cuban’s decision was to say teams were free to conduct pregame activities as they wished with the unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Most teams don’t have fans at home games.
But the NBA abruptly reversed course with Cuban’s decision reverberating around the country, including a question put to White House press secretary Jen Psaki during her daily briefing. Athlete protests of social and racial injustice during the “The Star-Spangled Banner” became a flashpoint between then-President Donald Trump and various leagues during his administration.
“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” the league said.
The Mavericks said they would play the anthem starting Wednesday night against Atlanta while releasing a statement from Cuban.
“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country,” Cuban said. “But we also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them. We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard, because they have not been.
“Our hope is that going forward people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same amount of energy to listen to those who feel differently from them,” he said. “Then we can move forward and have courageous conversations that move this country forward and find what unites us.”
The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season games without fans before allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend Monday’s game against Minnesota for free.
Cuban at that point declined to elaborate on his decision to not play the anthem, other than to say nobody noticed until after 11 regular-season home games.
The move wasn’t without support among NBA coaches.
“This should happen everywhere,” New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy tweeted Wednesday. “If you think the anthem needs to be played before sporting events, then play it before every movie, concert, church service and the start of every work day at every business. What good reason is there to play the anthem before a game?”