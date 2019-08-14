MLB
Rookie Grisham’s 3-run homer lifts Brewers over Twins, 6-5
MILWAUKEE — Rookie Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday.
The Brewers trailed 5-3 when Grisham, batting leadoff in his 11th game in the majors, blasted a 2-2 fastball from Sergio Romo (2-1) into the right-field stands. Ryan Braun reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco and Hernan Perez singled before Grisham went deep.
Minnesota loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Matt Albers got C.J. Cron to fly out and earned his fourth save.
Junior Guerra (6-3) worked two scoreless innings for Milwaukee.
Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano each hit solo homers for the Twins, who have a major league-leading 233 home runs this season. The record is 267, set last year by the Yankees.
Polanco’s two-run single in the fourth put the Twins ahead 5-2 and ended the day for Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez. The left-hander had given up one run in each of his previous two starts.
But Polanco set the table for the Brewers’ rally when his poor throw — his third error in the two-game series — allowed pinch-hitter Braun to reach.
Garver, who hit a two-run homer in the Twins’ come-from-behind win on Tuesday, led off Wednesday with his 23rd home run of the season. Rosario hit his 24th of the season in the first, and Sano’s 21st came in the third.
Eric Thames went 3-for-4 with a double and had two RBIs for the Brewers.
Devers extends hit streak to 8, Red Sox beat Indians 5-1
CLEVELAND — The Red Sox have survived their most demanding stretch of the season with their modest playoff hopes intact.
Rafael Devers homered and singled, extending his robust hit streak to eight straight at-bats, and Xander Bogaerts went deep twice to lead Boston to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.
The Red Sox, playing their 34th game in a 34-day span, started the day 8 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay for the second AL wild-card spot. The defending World Series champions went 15-18 with a suspended game against Kansas City to be completed on August 22.
Devers went 6 for 6 with four doubles Tuesday in the Red Sox’s 7-6, 10-inning win. Less than 15 hours later, he singled in the first inning and hit a solo homer in the third before being retired on a comebacker in the fifth by right-hander Shane Bieber (12-5).
The MLB record for consecutive hits is 12, last accomplished by Detroit’s Walt Dropo in 1952. Pinky Higgins had 12 straight for the Red Sox in 1938.
Nationals ace Scherzer declares himself ready to return
WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer says he’s all set to pitch. Not in the minors. In the majors. For the Washington Nationals. As soon as possible.
On the injured list for all but one game over the past five weeks because of trouble with a back muscle, the three-time Cy Young Award winner played catch at Nationals Park on Wednesday, a day after pitching the equivalent of about two innings in a simulated game, and declared himself rarin’ to go.
Asked if he has a particular day in mind, the right-hander replied: “I’m itching to get out there. So whenever they’ll let me.”
Manager Dave Martinez said later he still needed to speak to Scherzer and the team’s head trainer to “map out his next steps” before making a decision on his ace’s status. But Martinez did not rule out the possibility that Scherzer could pitch this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Nationals have not announced who will start Saturday or Sunday.
Giants put Sandoval on IL with inflamed right elbow
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have placed infielder Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.
Manager Bruce Bochy says the injury has bothered Sandoval to varying degrees for several years, but it flared up Sunday when the 33-year-old switch-hitter was batting right-handed.
Bochy says Sandoval recently underwent an MRI, but the severity of his injury isn’t known. He had a cortisone shot on Sunday.
“He is in pain,” Bochy said. “This has flared up before, but not quite like this. Sometimes it goes away in two or three days and other times it’s lingered. This time we can’t get it to go away.”
A member of the Giants’ three World Series championship teams from 2010 to 2014, Sandoval has been a revelation since returning to San Francisco in 2017 after being released by the Boston Red Sox. He is batting .269 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs.
Sandoval has appeared in 107 games, playing 45 times at third base, 23 at first and 49 as a pinch hitter. He has pitched once.
Sandoval is in the last year of a five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston in 2014, the bulk of which is being paid by the Red Sox.
In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Giants activated outfielder Alex Dickerson (right oblique strain).
NFL
Giants WR Tate: Doctor told him fertility drug not banned
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate III is considering taking legal action against the doctor who prescribed a fertility drug that led to his four-game suspension at the start of the season.
The suspension will cost Tate $1.2 million in salary. He did not identify the doctor.
Tate said he never hesitated to take a prescribed fertility drug, which he identified as clomifene, because the doctor told him he had given it to other NFL players and it was not banned. He said he found out less than a month later it was.
Speaking to reporters a day after an independent arbiter upheld his suspension, Tate said Wednesday after practice that he was frustrated. He accepted both the blame and the punishment and added he was having a tough time for letting down his teammates and the organization.
