BRIEFS: Sunday, March 27

Women’s College Basketball

UConn beats Indiana to reach Elite 8, faces NC State on Monday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Paige Bueckers and Christyn Williams each scored 15 points to lead a balanced UConn offense in a 75-58 win over Indiana on Saturday to advance the Huskies into their 16th consecutive regional final.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Connecticut (28-5), which outscored the Hoosiers 46-32 in the paint.

Azzi Fudd added 13 points for the Huskies, who face top-seeded North Carolina State on Monday night in an attempt to earn a 14th straight trip to the Final Four.

Ali Patberg, in her seventh year of college basketball thanks to transfer and COVID-19 rules, had 16 points for the third-seeded Hoosiers, who finish their season at 24-9. Grace Berger had 13 points and Mackenzie Holmes added 12 for Indiana.

UConn led 37-33 at the half, but opened the second half with a 16-0 run to take control of the game.

Williams’ layup put UConn up by double digits for the first time at 44-33. Aaliyah Edwards’ free throw capped the run and gave the Huskies their first 20-point advantage at 53-33.

Perez’s late basket lifts NC State to 66-63 win over Irish

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Raina Perez decided to come back for one more season and hopefully lift N.C. State to new heights. The senior guard did just that, helping the Wolfpack advance to their first regional final in 24 years.

The senior guard stole the ball at midcourt and made a go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left to send the top-seeded Wolfpack to a 66-63 comeback win over No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday.

It’s the Wolfpack’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1998 when they reached the Final Four.

N.C. State had lost in the Sweet 16 the previous three tournaments and looked as if it was going to make it four straight until the late rally led by Perez and Kai Crutchfield, who also came back for the extra COVID year granted by the NCAA.

It wasn’t the first time that Perez came up huge for the Wolfpack on a big stage. She hit the game-winning jumper to lift them to the ACC tournament championship last season.

Trailing 59-51 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack rallied, scoring 15 of the final 19 points capped by Perez’s layup. The Irish had one last chance, but Maddy Westbeld missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Perez hit both free throws for the final margin.

NFL

Nixon signs with Green Bay

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon.

Nixon appeared in 40 games and made two starts during his three seasons with the Raiders. He made 20 tackles on defense and 18 on special teams. He had a team-high nine tackles on special teams as a rookie in 2019.

This move reunites Nixon with new Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who went 7-6 as the Raiders’ interim head coach last season after the resignation of Jon Gruden. Bisaccia had been the Raiders’ special teams coordinator before taking over for Gruden.

The 24-year-old Nixon joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played two years at South Carolina after transferring from Arizona Western College.

Jets sign kicker Zuerlein

NEW YORK — The New York Jets signed former Cowboys and Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein to a one-year deal, setting up a potential training camp competition between proven veterans.

The 34-year-old Zuerlein, nicknamed “Greg the Leg,” heads to New York after spending the last two seasons in Dallas. The Athletic reported Saturday the contract is worth up to $2.75 million.

Zuerlein joins Eddy Pineiro, who was tendered a one-year, $2.43 million restricted free agent contract offer last week. The Jets have the right of first refusal if another team tries to sign Pineiro.

The kicker spot has been shaky lately for New York, which has had Pineiro, Matt Ammendola, Alex Kessman, Sam Ficken, Sergio Castillo, Chase McLaughlin and Kaare Vedvik all play in games the last three seasons.

The Jets entered last year with two unproven kickers who had little NFL experience with Ammendola beating out Chris Naggar in training camp. But Ammendola struggled and was replaced by Kessman, who missed two extra points in his only game. New York then signed Pineiro in December and the 26-year-old veteran provided stability, going 8 for 8 on field goals and 9 for 10 on extra points.

Ammendola also remains on the Jets’ roster after signing a reserve/futures deal in January.

Zuerlein was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2012 out of Missouri Western State. He has one of the strongest kicking legs in the league and had a career-best 61-yard field goal in 2015. Zuerlein was a first-team All-Pro two years later, when he also made his only Pro Bowl team while making 38 of 40 field goal tries.

He was signed to a three-year, $7.5 million contract by Dallas as a free agent in 2020 but was cut by the Cowboys earlier this month. Zuerlein made 29 of 35 field goals but missed a career-worst six extra-point attempts last season. For his career, Zeurlein has made 82.2% of his field goals.

NBA

Irving indicates he plans on staying with Nets

MIAMI — Kyrie Irving is finally going to play a home game for Brooklyn again on Sunday. And he apparently intends to play home games with the Nets for years to come.

Irving, speaking to reporters Saturday following Brooklyn’s game-day shootaround practice in Miami, said he feels comfortable being a member of the Nets and that he wants to remain teammates with Kevin Durant.

Irving holds a $36.5 million player option for next season. He could opt out and sign up to a five-year contract worth as much as $246 million this coming summer — assuming the Nets offer such a deal.

“I love it here,” Irving said. “Once summertime hits, I know that we’ll have some conversations but there’s no way I can leave my man 7 anywhere.”

That was a reference to Durant, who wears jersey No. 7 for Brooklyn.

Irving’s comments came one day before he’s scheduled to play his first home game for the Nets this season, now that New York City mayor Eric Adams exempted athletes and performers from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. After Saturday’s game at Miami, Irving and the Nets return home to host Charlotte on Sunday.

Irving has said he is unvaccinated, which has meant that he’s been eligible to only play road games for the Nets since re-joining the team in January. Adams’ decision has been criticized by some, since the city’s mandate still applies to many workers such as police officers and teachers.

“If the mandate isn’t necessary for famous people, then it’s not necessary for the cops who are protecting our city in the middle of a crime crisis,” Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, said this week.

Irving indicated that he understands why many may believe Adams’ decision creates a double standard.

