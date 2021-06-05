BRIEFS: Sunday, June 6

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Cotter stays alive in sections
The Cotter High School softball team kept its season alive with a 16-1 win over Chatfield in four innings on Saturday in the elimination bracket of the MSHSL section 1AA tournament.
The top-seeded Ramblers fell to second-seeded St. Charles 4-2 earlier in the day but rebounded quickly with 10 runs in the first inning against the third-seeded Gophers.
Savy Repinski and Madison Hazelton combined to allow only three hits on the mound, while Alison French led Cotter at the plate with four hits and four RBI.
Hailey Biesanz was 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Abree Dieterman was 2 for 2 with two RBI.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
C-FC handles Alma Center Lincoln
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The C-FC High School baseball team earned an 11-1 Dairyland Conference win over Alma Center Lincoln on Friday.
With the win, the Pirates improved to 8-14 overall and 8-8 in the conference.
Nonconference
La Crosse Logan 23, G-E-T 2 (5)
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Rangers (4-11) used 15 hits and five errors by the Red Hawks to cruise to a victory that is their third in a row after a 1-11 start.
Curtis Leaver was 3 for 3 with an RBI and four runs scored for Logan, which scored six runs in the first inning, seven in the second and 10 in the fourth.
Nick Joley was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Johnny Leaver 2 for 4 with two RBI, Eli Forer 2 for 3 with two RBI, George Luckner 2 for 4 with two RBI and Jonah Gruen 1 for 2 with a double and RBI.
Forer struck out three and allowed four hits in four innings.
Boxing
Mayweather back to fight YouTube sensation
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The rebranding of Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes another unconventional turn Sunday night.
Mayweather is a retired five-division world champion and perhaps the best boxer of the past 30 years. But his life after boxing, mostly as the head of his promotional company, did not quite satisfy.
The allure of the ring is not easily put aside.
Consequently, at age 44, he returns to the ring under conditions that will not recall any of his great exploits in the ring. He will face YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.
“I don’t look at is as a fight; I think my opponent looks at it as a fight,” Mayweather said during a media gathering Thursday in Miami Beach. ”I look at it, for one night, I’ll be entertaining the people. I do it when I want to. We’re going to go out there have fun Sunday and give the people what they want to see.”
The enviable pay-per-view stripes Mayweather earned during his unblemished 50-fight career and Paul’s reported 29 million followers on his social media platform helped move the event to a football stadium. The Mayweather-Paul marquee is supported by additional bouts involving former world champions. TV and other viewing options will require a $50 price tag.
Mayweather and Paul are to box eight, three-minute rounds. There will be no scoring. Each can win only by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification.
Another feature is the floating weight limit. Paul will be allowed to weigh as much as 190 pounds. The heaviest Mayweather weighed for a boxing match was 151 pounds for his super welterweight title fight against Miguel Cotto in 2012. The 5-foot-8 Mayweather began his career in the 130-pound junior lightweight division.
“You never worry about height or size, it’s about skills,” Mayweather said. “And that’s one thing about Floyd Mayweather is I’ve got skills.”
The exhibition has drawn predicted outcries from boxing purists. But Mayweather admirers and younger audiences, who don’t care about the nuances of the sweet science, are generating enthusiasm.
“This whole thing is surreal, everything about it,” Paul said. “I told my manager and we kind of had an inside joke that until I get in the ring with him, I didn’t think this fight was happening.
“But I think it’s safe to say that I can believe it now. I think it’s happening. It’s fight week. I can’t imagine Floyd would back out now, but who knows? Old man fakes an injury, gets scared of the big kid. I’m excited.”
NBA
Clifford out as Magic coach after three seasons
The Orlando Magic’s rebuilding project will not include Steve Clifford, with the team and their coach announcing Saturday that his three-year run there is over.
Clifford was 96-131 in those three seasons, though that record is a bit misleading given how many injuries the team dealt with this season. Orlando went to the playoffs in 2019 and 2020 under Clifford, its first postseason trips since a run of six straight ended in 2012.
But this season was trying in no shortage of ways. Injuries gutted the Magic, and then the team’s core — All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic, guard Evan Fournier and forward Aaron Gordon — were all moved at the trade deadline as Orlando went younger and stockpiled draft picks for the rebuild.
“It’s the toughest season I’ve ever been through,” Clifford said as the season ended.
The team said it was a mutual decision. Orlando was 21-51 this season, and Magic President Jeff Weltman indicated Saturday that Clifford might not have wanted to be part of a long rebuild around young players and draft picks.
“We would like to thank Steve for his contributions to the Orlando Magic,” Weltman said. “We appreciate the many sacrifices he has made as our head coach and understand the timeline of our new path does not align with his goals as a head coach in our league.”
ESPN first reported the decision.
Orlando becomes the third coaching opening in the NBA, following Brad Stevens being promoted to president of the Boston Celtics and Portland’s move Friday to seek a new coach after Terry Stotts held that role for nine seasons.
Injuries were a huge issue for Orlando this season. Jonathan Isaac didn’t play at all this season because of the knee injury last August in the NBA’s restart bubble. Markelle Fultz was lost for this season early on with a knee issue.
The Magic went with young and different lineups over the season’s final six weeks and will likely have two lottery picks in this year’s draft. But the task of forming a winner from that group will fall to a different coach.
The next coach will be Orlando’s sixth since February 2015, following Jacque Vaughn, James Borrego, Scott Skiles, Frank Vogel and Clifford.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to coach this team in this community,” Clifford said.
MLB
Yankees promote Gittens, hope for jolt at first base
NEW YORK — The Yankees have promoted slugging prospect Chris Gittens from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hoping the hulking 27-year-old can provide a jolt at first base in his first turn in the majors.
New York entered Saturday night’s game against Boston with its first basemen hitting .174 with five homers. The group’s .531 OPS ranks 29th in the majors, ahead of only Cleveland.
Luke Voit led the majors as the Yankees’ first baseman in 2020 but has played in just 12 games this season. He had left knee surgery in March and missed the start of the season, and he’s currently back on the injured list with a right oblique strain.
DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford have split the bulk of the playing time at first, with LeMahieu also playing second and third. Ford was demoted to Triple-A this week after hitting .133 with a .561 OPS.
Gittens was a 12th-round pick by New York in 2014, and he’s shown impressive power despite a slow climb up the minor league ladder. He’s hit .265 with a .476 slugging percentage over seven seasons, including .283 with four homers, a .585 slugging percentage and a 1.071 OPS this season with the RailRiders.
Right-hander Corey Kluber (strained shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room. The move was expected, with Kluber likely out until at least late July.
Tigers place RHP Turnbull on IL with forearm injury
CHICAGO — The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained right forearm.
Turnbull left Friday night’s 9-8 loss to the White Sox after working four innings of one-run ball. He threw 56 pitches, 39 for strikes.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he didn’t have an update on Turnbull, who was going to be seen by another doctor.
The 28-year-old Turnbull is 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine starts. He pitched a no-hitter May 18 at Seattle.
The Tigers recalled right-hander Bryan Garcia from Triple-A Toledo.