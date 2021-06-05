BRIEFS: Sunday, June 6

Curtis Leaver was 3 for 3 with an RBI and four runs scored for Logan, which scored six runs in the first inning, seven in the second and 10 in the fourth.

Nick Joley was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Johnny Leaver 2 for 4 with two RBI, Eli Forer 2 for 3 with two RBI, George Luckner 2 for 4 with two RBI and Jonah Gruen 1 for 2 with a double and RBI.

Forer struck out three and allowed four hits in four innings.

Boxing

Mayweather back to fight YouTube sensation

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The rebranding of Floyd Mayweather Jr. takes another unconventional turn Sunday night.

Mayweather is a retired five-division world champion and perhaps the best boxer of the past 30 years. But his life after boxing, mostly as the head of his promotional company, did not quite satisfy.

The allure of the ring is not easily put aside.

Consequently, at age 44, he returns to the ring under conditions that will not recall any of his great exploits in the ring. He will face YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.