BRIEFS: Sunday, July 12

Céspedes says he’ll be ready to start season with Mets

NEW YORK — Yoenis Céspedes is sure he’ll be ready to start the pandemic-delayed season with the New York Mets.

Out of the lineup for almost two years, the 34-year-old slugger said Saturday he finally is close to fully recovered from a string of injuries to his feet and legs.

“I don’t have an exact percentage on how I feel, but I feel way better than I did back in March,” Céspedes said through a translator on a video conference call.

When the coronavirus outbreak halted spring training March 12 and pushed back opening day about four months, that gave Céspedes more time to rehab and heal up.

He said he woke up at 5 a.m. for workouts seven days a week during the hiatus.

“I think possibly in the beginning in March I felt like I probably wouldn’t have been ready for the season, I wouldn’t have been ready in time. But I know for certain now that I will be ready and I’m very excited for the season to start in two weeks,” he said.