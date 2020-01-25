MLB
Morneau elected to Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau has been elected to the club’s Hall of Fame.
Morneau will be inducted during a ceremony at Target Field before the May 23 game against the Chicago White Sox.
Morneau played 14 seasons in the major leagues, including 11 with the Twins from 2003 to 2013. He finished his Twins career hitting .278 with 289 doubles, 16 triples and 221 home runs. He also had 860 RBI, 669 runs scored and 501 walks in 1,278 games.
Morneau was the 2006 American League Most Valuable Player. As a member of the Twins, he was named to four-straight American League All-Star teams (2007-10) and earned two Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards, in 2006 and 2008.
He’s still with the Twins as a special assistant to baseball operations, and this season will mark his third as an analyst for select Twins television broadcasts on FOX Sports North.
Source: Rockies, Story reach $27.5 million, 2-year deal
DENVER — All-Star shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $27.5 million, two-year contract that avoids an arbitration hearing, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced.
Story can become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. When players and teams exchanged proposed 2020 salaries in salary arbitration two weeks ago, he asked for $11.5 million and Colorado offered him $10.75 million.
A slick fielder and power hitter, the 27-year-old Story had 35 home runs and 23 stolen bases last season — making him the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-20 seasons. Alex Rodriguez is the other.
Story also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363) in 2019.
NBA
Mavs complete trade to acquire Cauley-Stein from Warriors
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks completed a trade Saturday to acquire 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round draft pick this year.
The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon, ending his season.
The Warriors will get Utah’s second-round pick. Dallas acquired that selection in a draft-day trade with Detroit last year.
To make room for Cauley-Stein, the Mavericks waived Justin Patton, who was acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City on Friday, the same day Dallas agreed to the deal with Golden State.
Cauley-Stein missed all of training camp and the exhibition games because of a left foot injury. He is averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a team-leading 1.22 blocks in 41 games with 37 starts for the Warriors. He has scored in double figures 17 times.
The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Sacramento Kings during the 2018-19 season before joining the Warriors.
Men’s College Basketball
Dosunmu’s shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan 64-62
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the final seconds ticked away in a tie game, Ayo Dosunmu was being guarded by Zavier Simpson, one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.
“The one thing Ayo has is 6-(foot)-5,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
Dosunmu took advantage of his 5-inch height edge on Simpson, sinking a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 victory over Michigan on Saturday. The Illini extended their winning streak to six and moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten for the moment.
Illinois (15-5, 7-2) won despite a quiet game from freshman big man Kofi Cockburn, who fouled out after scoring five points with three rebounds. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) has dropped four in a row and may again be without forward Isaiah Livers because of an injury.
The Wolverines let the game slip away at the foul line, where they went 0 for 5 in the final four minutes. Illinois tied it at 62 on a pair of free throws by Trent Frazier with 52.3 seconds left. Then Jon Teske missed inside for Michigan, and the Illini had the ball back.
Doughty, Okoro lead No. 16 Auburn past Iowa State 80-76
True freshman Isaac Okoro has a quiet confidence about him.
He doesn’t trash talk or boast, because as his Auburn teammates put it, he doesn’t need to.
“Nah, but he definitely backs it up every time,” guard Samir Doughty said when asked if Okoro says anything on the court. “If I was on the opposing team, he’s not someone I would want to guard.”
Okoro scored 19 points, Doughty had 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
Okoro had 10 straight points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with under six minutes to play. The Cyclones (9-10) responded with 10 points in a row. Okoro hit two foul shots with nine seconds left to seal it.
“For Auburn to hold serve at home, we were the home team here, we were supposed to win this one. We did,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “That matters a lot to me that Auburn’s not holding the league down any longer in men’s basketball.”
After starting Wednesday night’s game against South Carolina 1 of 10 from the field and 0 of 4 from beyond the arc, Auburn got off to the fast start SEC teams have grown accustomed to seeing with Pearl’s offenses over the years.
