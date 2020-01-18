NFL
Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case
NEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday.
The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the post-game celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a “burn mark” just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
NHL
Ovechkin ties Yzerman for career goals; Caps top Isles 6-4
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Alexander Ovechkin scored three goals to tie Steve Yzerman for ninth on the career goals list Saturday, and the Washington Capitals rallied with five goals in the third period for a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders.
Jakub Vrana scored the go-ahead goal with 2:30 left after the Islanders turned over the puck in their own zone. The Capitals extended their wining streak to four games while the Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games.
Ovechkin also passed Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the career list. His 692nd goal came late in the third period on an empty net to seal the victory, with the Capitals scoring five times in the final 20 minutes. Ilya Samsonov made seven saves in relief of Braden Holtby, who allowed four goals on 22 shots.
Semyon Varlamov gave up four third-period goals and finished with 24 saves. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle and Devon Toews had put the Islanders ahead 4-1 entering the third period.
Panthers down another goalie, injured Driedger to miss weeks
SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida goalie Chris Driedger will miss several weeks with what’s believed to be a groin injury, the latest health issue at that position for the Panthers.
The Panthers announced the diagnosis Saturday, calling it a lower-body injury.
Driedger was hurt midway through the first period of the Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He is 5-2-0 in nine appearances for Florida this season, with a 2.48 GAA.
The Panthers have also been without goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for much of January while he recovers from an upper-body injury.
Florida begins a stretch of six consecutive road games Saturday in Detroit. That six-game run also includes the All-Star break and the Panthers’ bye week.
Men’s College Basketball
Dotson and Azubuike lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57
AUSTIN, Texas — Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points, including the final seven of the game for Kansas, leading the No. 6 Jayhawks over Texas 66-57 Saturday.
Dotson made a long 3-pointer with 2:49 to play, then closed out the victory with four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds.
Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and a scoring burst from him early in the second half allowed Kansas (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) to take the lead.
Kansas closed the game with a 12-3 run that started with consecutive baskets from Marcus Garrett. The Jayhawks got a big break when Garrett was initially called for a charge, but the foul was quickly reversed.
The layup counted, Garrett made the free throw and Jayhawks led 59-54 before Dotson closed it out.
Dotson’s 3-pointer was just the second of the game for Kansas, the best-shooting team in the Big 12 from long range. Kansas attempted only 10, opting instead to push the ball inside to Azubuike, who was locked in a battle under the basket with Texas’ Jericho Sims.
Arizona earns dominant 75-54 win over No. 20 Colorado
TUCSON, Ariz. — Dylan Smith and Josh Green both scored 13 points, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji each added 12, and Arizona cruised to a 75-54 win over No. 20 Colorado on Saturday.
Arizona (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12) has won all three of its home conference games. The Wildcats had a double-digit lead for the last 18 minutes of the game, stopping the brief Colorado rallies with quick baskets.
Arizona got contributions from all over the roster. Max Hazzard scored nine points on three 3-pointers, Jemarl Baker Jr had seven points and Ira Lee had six points and seven rebounds. Nnaji added 12 rebounds.
Colorado (14-4, 3-2) took a 10-5 lead in the opening minutes, but Arizona rallied with the next seven points and the Buffaloes never led again. McKinley Wright led Colorado with 15 points and D’Shawn Schwartz added 12.
Arizona shot 52% from the field in the second half to slowly pull away. The Wildcats also had a 39-25 rebounding advantage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.