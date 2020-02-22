BRIEFS: Sunday, February 23

The Jets announced the signing Saturday. Doctson was a first-round pick by Washington out of TCU in 2016 but failed to live up to his lofty draft status.

The 27-year-old Doctson could help the Jets at a position that could see lots of change this offseason. No. 1 wide receiver Robby Anderson is scheduled to be a free agent, and Quincy Enunwa’s playing future is uncertain after he missed all last of year with his second neck injury in three seasons. Demaryius Thomas is also scheduled to be a free agent.

Doctson had 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Redskins before being one of the team’s final cuts last summer out of training camp. He signed with Minnesota but spent most of the early part of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and played in only one game with no catches before being released in November.

NHL

Capitals’ Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 goals

NEWARK, N.J. — With power and a prodigious shot, Alex Ovechkin now stands where few in the NHL have been.

He became the eight NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the third period of the Washington’ Capitals’ 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.