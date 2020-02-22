BRIEFS: Sunday, February 23

Men’s College Basketball
Ramey scores 26 as Texas rolls past Kansas State, 70-59
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Courtney Ramey continued his torrid scoring streak with a career-high 26 points, Texas caused havoc for Kansas State on the defensive end, and the Longhorns cruised to a 70-59 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.
Donovan Williams added 12 points and Matt Coleman III returned from the first missed game of his college career to also score 12, keeping the Longhorns (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as March draws near.
Xavier Sneed had 15 points and Makol Mawien 14 for the Wildcats, who went on a late run to leave the final score closer than it was much of the game. Kansas State (9-18, 2-12) has lost seven straight for the first time since 2001, and there’s a good chance that skid will continue next week with games against No. 1 Baylor and third-ranked Kansas.
The outcome for the throw-back game at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday largely boiled down to a five-minute stretch in the first half in which the Longhorns could do little wrong and the Wildcats could do nothing right.
NFL
Jets sign former Vikings WR Doctson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed free agent Josh Doctson to add depth to their wide receiver position.
The Jets announced the signing Saturday. Doctson was a first-round pick by Washington out of TCU in 2016 but failed to live up to his lofty draft status.
The 27-year-old Doctson could help the Jets at a position that could see lots of change this offseason. No. 1 wide receiver Robby Anderson is scheduled to be a free agent, and Quincy Enunwa’s playing future is uncertain after he missed all last of year with his second neck injury in three seasons. Demaryius Thomas is also scheduled to be a free agent.
Doctson had 81 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons with the Redskins before being one of the team’s final cuts last summer out of training camp. He signed with Minnesota but spent most of the early part of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and played in only one game with no catches before being released in November.
NHL
Capitals’ Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 goals
NEWARK, N.J. — With power and a prodigious shot, Alex Ovechkin now stands where few in the NHL have been.
He became the eight NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the third period of the Washington’ Capitals’ 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
The 34-year-old Russian forward one-timed a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third period, tying the game at 2. It was his 42nd goal of the season, one behind Boston’s David Pastrnak for the league lead, and came on his second shot on goal of the game.
Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, and Devils fans gave him a strong ovation.
Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals. He is followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).
MLB
Rainfall sets record for Phoenix as baseball games canceled
PHOENIX — Rainfall in Phoenix on Saturday set a record for the date as soggy conditions prompted cancellation of some spring training baseball games.
The National Weather Service reported 0.9 inch (2.3 centimeters) of rain by late morning Saturday, easily breaking the previous record of 0.45 inch (1.14 centimeters) set in 1913.
MLB teams canceled five games, including one featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. Two other games’ start times were reset for later Saturday and one game was rescheduled for March.
The weather service said up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain was expected through Sunday morning in Phoenix, Prescott, Flagstaff and Show Low, while Maricopa County officials said localized flooding such as ponding on roads and minor runoff in washes would be a concern late Saturday.
Rainfall was expected to wane Saturday night and Sunday morning as the weather disturbance moved eastward.
White Sox agree to deals with Bummer, Garcia
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox agreed Saturday to a $16 million, five-year contract with reliever Aaron Bummer that includes two club options, and a $3.5 million, one-year deal with infielder Leury Garcia.
Bummer is due $1 million in 2020, $2 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022, $3.75 million in 2023 and $5.5 million in 2024. The White Sox hold options for $7.25 million in 2025 and $7.5 million in 2026, with $1.25 million buyouts for either season.
Garcia gets $3.25 million in 2020, with the White Sox holding a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout. He avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.25-million contract in January.
The 26-year-old Bummer had a 2.13 ERA and 27 holds in 58 appearances with the White Sox last season.
Garcia, 29, hit .279 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and a team-leading 93 runs for Chicago last year.