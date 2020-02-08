Men’s College Basketball
Stevens’ leads No. 22 Penn State over Minnesota
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Lamar Stevens scored a career-high 33 points and No. 22 Penn State beat Minnesota 83-77 on Saturday.
Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) who won their sixth straight and snapped a five-game losing streak to Minnesota.
Daniel Oturu had a career high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while Mike Carr added 20 points for the Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7 Big Ten) who lost their second straight.
The Nittany Lions never trailed and led by 19 with 15:53 to play before Carr found his groove.
The sophomore guard, who’d made just one basket to that point, took over with 18 of Minnesota’s next 22 points in just over five minutes. The surge pulled the Gophers within eight with 10:21 left.
They kept coming and cut it to 71-68 with 4:48 to play but couldn’t get any closer.
The Nittany Lions used an 11-4 run, scoring all their points inside the paint or from the foul line, to start the game.
Oturu scored the next six points to cut Penn State’s lead to 11-10 before the Nittany Lion offense got rolling again with back-to-back 3-pointers from Stevens and Myles Dread.
They sparked a 23-10 Penn State run into the half’s waning minutes where Brockington got loose on a fastbreak and finished with a left-handed dunk that put Penn State up by 14.
Oturu rolled in a layup before Stevens hit a pair of free throws to give Penn State a 36-22 lead at halftime.
XFL
New league kicks off with entertaining debut in DC
touchdown, a juiced-up crowd roaring for big plays and a player swearing during an in-game television interview.
The actual football was hit and miss. College national championship-winning former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was the biggest star on the field and took the microphone to address fans before the start of a brand-new football league.
Jones’ D.C. Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19 Saturday afternoon in the opener of the new XFL that provided plenty of entertainment in person and on TV. It’s far too early to tell if the XFL can take a foothold where its previous incarnation and the recently unsuccessful Alliance of American Football failed, but executives are willing to wait and see.
The first weekend is a chance for football fans to catch a glimpse of some of the few players they might recognize. There’s former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones with Dallas, former NFL QB Josh Johnson with San Diego and ex-Navy standout Keenan Reynolds playing for Seattle.
It’s not the star power of the NFL, but billionaire Vince McMahon’s latest venture is an attempt to capture the attention of hardcore football fans in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.
In the league opener, a crowd of 17,163 almost filled up Audi Field, home of Major League Soccer’s D.C. United. There was a buzz around the stadium in the hours before the XFL’s debut, with cars lining up to enter parking lots and fans checking out a league-sponsored tailgate. Fans were already draped in Dragons and Defenders gear and queued up in long concession lines at halftime.
NBA
Struggling Hornets waive forwards Kidd-Gilchrist, Williams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets waived former No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams on Saturday.
The 6-foot-6 Kidd-Gilchrist was selected behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft, but he found himself out of Charlotte’s rotation this season under coach James Borrego. He has played in only 12 games, averaging four points.
The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist holds career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game during his eight seasons in Charlotte.
However, Kidd-Gilchrist struggled with his shooting despite efforts to improve his form. He shot 47.5% from the field during his career and 28% from 3-point range.
The Hornets finished 7-59 in the 2011-12 season but wound up with the second pick in the lottery. That allowed the New Orleans Pelicans to draft Davis, a perennial All-Star, with the first pick, which proved to be a devastating blow to the development of the Hornets’ franchise.
The 6-foot-8 Williams averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game since joining the Hornets in 2014.
Williams was originally drafted No. 2 overall in 2005 by the Atlanta Hawks after playing one season at North Carolina.
MLB
Popular OF Pence returning to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Hunter Pence could hardly hide his enthusiasm about returning to San Francisco.
“I have GIANT news... I’m back!” he posted on Twitter along with a photo of him walking across the street to the ballpark.
A fan favorite while playing parts of seven seasons for the Giants, Pence is returning on a $3 million, one-year contract that will give the young club a veteran presence in both the outfield and clubhouse in a season of big change ahead.
The Giants announced Friday night they had signed Pence, who can also earn up to an additional $2.5 million in various roster and performance bonuses.
On its Twitter handle, San Francisco posted: “Reunited and it feels so good ... Welcome Back, (at)hunterpence.”
To which Pence responded, “Feels SO good!”
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Thursday he expected to make roster additions before early next week when the team begins spring training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.