BRIEFS: Sunday, February 28

MLB
Pujols says he’ll decide future after season with Angels
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols woke up from a nap last Monday in Arizona to find several hundred messages and missed calls on his phone.
While he was sleeping, the Los Angeles Angels slugger’s wife, Deidre, had put up a complimentary Instagram post about her husband that was widely interpreted to mean Pujols had decided to retire after this season, his 21st in the majors.
“Hey, that’s the life we’re living on social media,” Pujols said Saturday with a chuckle. “It’s sad that everybody just had to run with it.”
The 41-year-old slugger quickly reiterated what he has been saying for months: He hasn’t decided whether he will continue playing after the conclusion of his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels this fall, and he won’t make or announce a decision until after the season.
“I think our organization, my friends, people that follow my career for 21 years deserve better than just me or her posting something on Instagram,” Pujols said in his first interviews of spring training. “This thing just got blown out of proportion. My mind is not even there. My mind is on staying focused, healthy, and hopefully trying to help this ballclub win this year, and that’s it. If I feel at the end of the year that that’s it, I’ll announce it (and) go home. But I’m not even there yet.”
The fifth-leading home run hitter in major league history says he has more pressing concerns on his mind, primarily the chase of his first playoff victory with the Angels. Not playing in October will never stop grating on Pujols, who begins the new season with 662 homers along with 2,100 RBIs, third-most in baseball history.
“I don’t even get to watch (the postseason), because I get so mad because we should have been there,” he said.
Pujols has at least one more chance to get the team success he craves alongside Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani. The 10-time All-Star is in the midst of five consecutive losing seasons and six straight non-playoff campaigns with the Angels, but there is cautious optimism around the big-budget franchise heading into manager Joe Maddon’s second season in charge.
Even if Pujols attempts to play in 2022, he knows he is close to the end of the underwhelming second act of his career after 11 stellar seasons in St. Louis. He batted .328 with 445 homers while winning three NL MVP awards for the Cardinals, but has been a .257 hitter with 217 homers over nine years in Anaheim.
Men’s College Basketball
No. 3 Michigan continues to roll with 73-57 win at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Franz Wagner matched his season high with 21 points and Isaiah Livers added 16 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 3 Michigan pull away for a 73-57 victory Saturday at Indiana.
The Wolverines (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten) took another major step toward the league title by winning their seventh straight, improving to 5-0 since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause, and capturing their third straight victory in Bloomington. They’ve won nine straight in the series since their last loss in February 2016.
Aljami Durham led Indiana (12-12, 7-10) with 15 points and Race Thompson finished with 11 points and six rebounds. The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five as they fight for an NCAA Tournament spot.
It didn’t take long for Michigan break it open.
Mike Smith started the decisive 10-0 spurt with a 3-pointer midway through the first half and capped it by making two free throws for a 32-21 lead. After the Hoosiers answered with five straight to cut the deficit to six, Michigan went on a 10-3 run for a 42-39 lead.
Indiana never recovered.
No. 9 Iowa loses forward Nunge to season-ending knee injury
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa forward Jack Nunge will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes’ loss at No. 3 Michigan on Thursday.
School officials said the 6-foot-11 sophomore has a torn meniscus and is expected to undergo surgery next week. Nunge was averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
This marks the second time Nunge suffered a season-ending knee injury in just over a year. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee on Nov. 24, 2019.
“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery. We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”
MLS
League says Burkle backs out owning Sacramento expansion team
NEW YORK — Major League Soccer says Ron Burkle has backed out of plans for an expansion team in Sacramento, California, that was scheduled to start play in 2023.
The league said in a statement Friday night that Burkle’s decision was “based on issues with the project related to COVID-19.”
MLS announced the Sacramento Republic as its 29th team on Oct. 21, 2019, and said then the team would start play in 2022. MLS said July 17 that Sacramento would not start play until the 2023 season because of the pandemic. At the time, the league delayed Charlotte, North Carolina, until 2022 and St. Louis until 2023.
MLS expanded to 26 teams last year with the addition of Miami and Nashville, Tennessee. Austin, Texas joins this season, which is scheduled to start April 17.
Sacramento’s announced ownership group included Burkle, founder of The Yucaipa Cos. and an owner of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, as lead investor. He was joined by entertainment executive Matt Alvarez and Kevin Nagle, an investor in the NBA’s Sacramento Kings who had spearheaded the bid for MLS expansion since 2014.
Burkle’s group had planned a $300 million soccer-specific stadium on a 14-acre site downtown and signed a deal with UC Davis Health to be its MLS jersey sponsor.
But the group had run into cost issues with the proposed stadium site and had yet to break ground on the proposed 21,000-seat stadium. There also was growing concern the team would not be able to start until 2024.
The current Sacramento Republic, founded in December 2012, plays in the second-tier United Soccer League Championship.