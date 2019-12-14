MLB
Fire breaks out at under construction Rangers park
ARLINGTON, Texas — Fire broke out Saturday at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction in Arlington.
Arlington Fire Department Lt. Mike Joiner said the blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Rangers spokesman John Blake told the Dallas Morning News that he was awaiting more information on the fire.
Blake did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press for comment.
The estimated $1.1 billion Globe Life Field includes a retractable roof and is scheduled to open for the 2020 Major League Baseball season
Golf
International clings to 2-point lead in Presidents Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia — The International team has the lead going into the final day of the Presidents Cup for the first time in 16 years, and it has a trio of rookies to thank for that.
Marc Leishman and unbeaten rookie Abraham Ancer staged a remarkable rally Saturday afternoon in foursomes, going from 5 down with eight holes to play to earn a most unlikely halve against Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.
Byeong Hun An and Joaquin Niemann never led in the final match and scratched out another half-point against Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau.
That gave the Internationals a 10-8 lead going into Sunday singles, and a real chance to win the Presidents Cup for only the second time in its 25-year history.
Reed’s caddie out of Presidents Cup after conflict with fan
MELBOURNE, Australia — The caddie for Patrick Reed will not be on the bag for the final session of the Presidents Cup after shoving a spectator who he felt was encroaching too close to Reed while cursing him.
The tour announced the decision after Saturday’s dual session, which ended with the International team holding a 10-8 lead. Reed said in a statement he respected the decision and that everyone was focused on winning.
Kessler Karain, the brother-in-law of Reed, says he heard heckling for three days at Royal Melbourne, some had taken it too far and he’d had enough.
Reed was a singular target of the American team this year because of a rules violation last week in the Bahamas. He twice removed a clump of sand from behind his ball in a waste area at the Hero World Challenge. When he was shown the incident on video, Reed accepted the two-shot penalty.
Reed failed to make a birdie in fourballs Saturday morning as he and Webb Simpson lost for the third straight time.
College Football
Boston College hires Ohio St. assistant Hafley as coach
The tweet from Boston College athletic director Martin Jarmond showed a puff of white smoke rising from the school’s Gothic bell tower, Gasson Hall.
The Eagles have a new football coach.
Borrowing from a papal tradition, the Jesuit school ended its search to replace Steve Addazio and made it official on Saturday by confirming that Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will be taking over in Chestnut Hill.
A New Jersey native who coached at Rutgers and Pittsburgh before spending seven seasons in the NFL, Hafley returned to college last year to join the staff at Ohio State. Under his guidance, the Buckeyes turned around a defense that struggled in 2018 but this season allowed the fewest yards per play (3.93) in the nation.
Hafley, 40, is a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award that goes to the best assistant coach in college football.
Florida State RB Akers to enter draft, won’t play in bowl
enter the 2020 NFL draft and won’t play in the Seminoles’ Sun Bowl game on Dec. 31 against Arizona State.
Akers, who ran for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday as the Seminoles began pre-bowl practices.
“These last three years have been incredible, and I am so appreciative that the FSU family welcomed a kid from Mississippi with open arms,” Akers wrote on Twitter.
Akers had 231 carries, a career high for one season along with his yardage and touchdown totals. He finishes his Florida State career with 2,875 rushing yards (sixth on the Seminoles’ career rushing list) and 27 touchdowns. He also had 69 career receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.
Interim head Coach Odell Haggins also said senior quarterback Alex Hornibrook and senior linebacker Dontavious Jackson would not be with the team in preparations for the bowl game and instead are working toward their pr
NFL
Lions put Davis and Dahl on IR
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions put two more players on injured reserve, adding linebacker Jarrad Davis and guard Joe Dahl.
The Lions also announced Saturday that they have signed running back Wes Hills and tackle Dan Skipper to the active roster from the practice squad.
Davis and Dahl had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay — Davis with ankle and knee issues, and Dahl with back and knee problems.
Earlier in the week, the Lions put wide receiver Marvin Jones and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve. Quarterback Jeff Driskel and tight end T.J. Hockenson are among the other players Detroit has put on IR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.