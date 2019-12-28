Men’s College Basketball
Wisconsin trounces Tennessee 68-48 for 1st road win of year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range as Wisconsin trounced Tennessee 68-48 on Saturday to win away from home for the first time this season.
Wisconsin (7-5) entered the day 0-5 away from Madison, a mark that included an 0-2 record in true road games and an 0-3 mark in the Legends Classic at Brooklyn, New York.
The Badgers were scoring 80 points per game and shooting 40.1% from 3-point range at home but averaging just 56.8 points and shooting 22.9% on 3-point attempts away from Madison.
Yet the Badgers felt right at home in front of a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena against a Tennessee team that had won 32 of its last 33 home games.
Wisconsin led by as many as 28 points, shot 11 of 26 on 3-point attempts and never trailed all day. Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points and was also 4 of 8 from 3-point range to form a one-two punch with Trice.
College Football
No. 13 Penn State tops No. 15 Memphis 53-39 in Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas — Journey Brown ran for 202 yards with two long touchdowns, Garrett Taylor returned an interception 15 yards for a score after another big play by All-America linebacker Micah Parsons and No. 13 Penn State beat No. 15 Memphis 53-39 on Saturday in the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl ever.
While Penn State (11-2, No. 10 CFP) gave up its most points and yards all season against the big-play Group of Five Tigers, Parsons was pulling down quarterback Brady White, who flipped the ball right into the hands of Taylor. That put the Nittany Lions up 45-36 in the final minute of the third quarter.
American Athletic Conference champion Memphis (12-2, No. 17 CFP) played its first game under coach Ryan Silverfield. The offensive line coach was promoted when Mike Norvell left after four seasons to become Florida State’s coach earlier this month.
White was 32-of-51 passing for 454 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Patrick Taylor Jr. and Kenneth Gainwell both had rushing touchdowns for the Tigers, but the rest of their points came on a Cotton Bowl-record six field goals by Riley Patterson, including a record-long 51-yarder.
Book throws for 247, TD as Notre Dame beats Iowa State 33-9
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ian Book threw for 247 yards and one touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. scored on an 84-yard run, helping No. 14 Notre Dame dominate Iowa State 33-9 on Saturday in the Camping World Bowl.
Book completed 20 of 28 passes without an interception, including a 27-yard TD throw to Chase Claypool as the Fighting Irish (11-2, No. 15 CFP) wrapped up another double-digit win year on a six-game winning streak. Claypool had seven receptions for 146 yards and was named game MVP, while Jones finished with 135 yards rushing.
Brock Purdy was 17 of 30 for 222 yards and no interceptions for Iowa State (7-6). However, the sophomore quarterback was unable to get his team into the end zone after throwing for a Cyclones’ single-season record 27 TDs during the regular season.
Notre Dame’s defense was superb, forcing two first-quarter fumbles that helped the Irish build a 20-6 halftime lead. Jones scored on Notre Dame’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, circling the left end and heading up the sideline in front of the Iowa State bench.
NFL
Khan to meet with Jaguars staff before making any changes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, including coach Doug Marrone, next week before making any potential changes.
Khan’s spokesman, Jim Woodcock, made the announcement Saturday in response to an ESPN reporter’s tweet, citing unnamed sources, that said Marrone “has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game” against Indianapolis.
“Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100% incorrect,” Woodcock said. “Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.”
The Jaguars (5-10) are 22-28 in three seasons under Marrone and have dropped 20 of their last 27 games. Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin last week, seemingly placing the blame on the onetime coach who seemed to struggle making the transition from the sideline to the front office.
Coughlin’s overbearing ways had become a burden on players and coaches.
There was a growing belief that Marrone would be able to keep his job barring any embarrassments in the final two games of the season.
The Jaguars responded by falling behind 14-0 in the opening minutes last week at Atlanta and losing 24-12. It was Jacksonville’s seventh loss by double digits this season, including six straight.
