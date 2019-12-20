NFL
Texans win AFC South title with victory over Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — Bradley Roby returned one of Jameis Winston’s four interceptions for a touchdown and Ka’imi Fairburn snapped a fourth-quarter tie with his third field goal Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fourth AFC South title in five years.
Roby raced 27 yards up the right sideline after picking off Winston’s first pass of the game, the sixth pick-6 the Bucs quarterback has thrown this season. Jahleel Addae’s interception with 1:27 remaining, ended any realistic chance the Bucs had of fully overcoming Winston’s mistakes.
The Texans (10-5) won despite not getting an especially sharp performance from Deshaun Watson, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 184 yards and one interception. The Bucs (7-8) sacked him five times and held Houston to one offensive TD on Carlos Hyde’s 1-yard run in the second quarter.
The Texans ended Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak and are AFC South champions for the second straight year. They join the Patriots and Chiefs as the only teams with four division titles since 2015.
Injured Eagles RB Sproles retires after 15 seasons
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowl player.
Sproles announced his decision Saturday on the Eagles’ website, saying “Spending the past month on Injured Reserve has been hard. I want to be out there with my guys. But I’ve had the chance to spend a lot of time with my family and I’m at peace with this decision. ”
The 36-year-old Sproles has been out with a torn right hip flexor muscle and won’t play Sunday when the Eagles (7-7) attempt to keep their playoffs hopes alive against the Dallas Cowboys (7-7). He rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries this season.
Sproles has spent the last six seasons with the Eagles. He also played three seasons with New Orleans Saints and six with the San Diego Chargers.
The 5-foot-6 Sproles was a fourth-round draft pick out of Kansas State in 2005 and is fifth on the NFL’s career list for all-purpose yards with (19,696).
College Football
Watson, Lance put ND St back in FCS final, top Montana St
FARGO, N.D. — Christian Watson scored long touchdowns on back-to-back touches early in the second quarter and two-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State blitzed Montana State 42-14 in a semifinal on Saturday for its 36th straight victory.
Trey Lance found Watson behind the defense along the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown one play after the Bobcats tied the game at 7. After a three-and-out by Montana State, Watson went 70 yards on a reverse.
Lance threw for three touchdowns, including a 73-yard hookup with Dimitri Williams, and scored two rushing touchdowns.
The top-seeded Bison (15-0) were in the semifinals for the ninth straight year. They won eight and won the national championship each time. North Dakota State faces the winner of Weber State at second-seeded James Madison. James Madison beat the Bison in the semifinals in 2016.
Montana State (11-4) lost to NDSU 52-10 in the second round last year.
School district to name stadium for Heisman winner Burrow
ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio school district where Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow played football has named its high school stadium in his honor.
The Athens City School District Board of Education in southeast Ohio posted a proclamation about the naming this week on Facebook.
The proclamation details Burrow’s accomplishments as quarterback for Athens High School, where he was named Ohio Mr. Football in 2014, and at Louisiana State University, where he’s the quarterback for the undefeated Tigers. LSU faces the University of Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the semifinals of the BCS National Championship.
Burrow won the Heisman Trophy honoring college football’s best player in record-setting fashion by accumulating the most first place votes ever and being named on the most ballots. He endeared himself to many by discussing the poverty endemic to the Appalachian region where he grew up in his Heisman acceptance speech.
His comments prompted a campaign that has raised over $400,000 for the Athens County Food Bank, the Athens High School Boosters, the county’s Children’s Services agency and other non-profits.
Men’s College Basketball
No. 1 KU falls to No. 18 Villanova on Samuels’ 3-pointer
PHILADELPHIA — Jermaine Samuels spotted up, let the ball fly and — bang — the 3-pointer swished, and some 20,000 delirious Villanova fans shook the arena. With time running out, the game on the line, Samuels was fearless.
He did, and one more No. 1 got KO’d.
Kansas became the latest top-ranked team to fall in the wildest of basketball seasons, another week where it’s no fun at No. 1.
Samuels hit the winner with 20.5 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 victory on Saturday , and the Wildcats became the only team to beat KU twice at No. 1 under coach Bill Self.
Tell that to those who believe something is in the air at the top of the poll.
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center and former Jayhawk Joel Embiid looked forlorn as he walked past the Nova cheerleaders. He popped in the KU locker room and told the team, “keep trying.”
At this pace, the Big 12 Jayhawks (9-2) may get another run at No. 1. Kansas had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.