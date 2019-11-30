College Football
Missouri fires football coach Odom after 4 seasons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday, ending the four-year stay of a respected former player who took over a program in disarray but could never get the Tigers over the hump in the brutal SEC.
The Tigers finished 6-6 and 3-5 in the conference after beating Arkansas on Friday. That left Odom with a 25-25 record, a perfectly middling mark after Gary Pinkel’s successful run.
Athletic director Jim Sterk called the dismissal a “difficult” but “necessary” move.
“He and his staff have worked diligently during the past four years,” Sterk said in a statement. “Coach Odom has represented our program with integrity and dedicated himself to developing our student-athletes on and off the football field for which we are grateful.”
NFL
Agent: Pryor expected to fully recover after stabbing
PITTSBURGH — NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh, but an agent said Saturday that the player is expected to make a full recovery.
Police officers were called to UPMC Mercy after a stabbing victim walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman, who wouldn’t confirm that the victim was Pryor.
But Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing, although he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.
Family members are with Pryor at the hospital, according to Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor. They have been told he’s expected to make a full recovery. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.
Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
Jaguars activate LB Ryan from injured list, waive RB Ervin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated linebacker Jake Ryan from the reserve/non-football injury list and waived running back Tyler Ervin.
Ryan missed the first 11 games of the season after going on the non-football injury list in late August. He could be needed Sunday against Tampa Bay since the Jaguars placed backup linebacker Najee Goode (knee) on injured reserve and could be without starter Myles Jack (knee). Jack is listed as questionable.
It would be Ryan’s first game action since 2017. He missed last season with Green Bay after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp.
Ryan signed a $7.5 million, two-year contract with Jacksonville in free agency. The back-loaded deal pays him $1 million in 2019.
Ryan spent his first four NFL seasons with the Packers. A fourth-round draft pick in 2015, Ryan has 206 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Giants place long snapper DeOssie on injured reserve
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have placed veteran long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve with knee and wrist injuries.
The Giants (2-9) announced the move Saturday, a day before they host the Green Bay Packers (8-3).
Colin Holba was signed off the practice squad.
The 35-year-old DeOssie, who rolled a PAT snap last weekend, has been the Giants’ snapper since he was drafted in 2007. He and quarterback Eli Manning are the only remaining links to the team’s Super Bowl titles in the 2007 and 2011 seasons.
This is only the second time DeOssie has missed games. He also went on injured reserve in 2015 with a wrist injury.
NHL
Red Wings acquire G Comrie from Coyotes for D Saarijarvi
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings have acquired goaltender Eric Comrie in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.
Detroit sent minor league defenseman Vili Saarijarvi to Arizona in Saturday’s deal.
The 24-year-old Comrie was 2-3 with a 4.21 goals-against average in five games over the previous three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. He was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October.
Saarijarvi had been playing for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. He has not played in the NHL.
MLB
Report: Japan’s Tigers set to acquire MLB free agent Bour
TOKYO — The Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Central League are set to acquire major league free agent Justin Bour.
Kyodo news agency says Tigers general manager Osamu Tanimoto said this week the team has reached a basic agreement with the 31-year-old Bour who played first base for the Los Angeles Angels last season.
Hanshin officials were not available for comment on Saturday.
Bour has a career .233 batting average with 92 home runs, 303 RBIs and 433 hits over six seasons in Major League Baseball. He started his career with the Miami Marlins in 2014 and had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 before joining the Angels for the 2019 season.
