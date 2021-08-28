BRIEFS: Sunday, August 29

College Football
Illinois fends off Nebraska in season-opening victory
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Under a new coach, with fans packed into the stands for the first time since 2019 and its backup quarterback at the helm, Illinois beat Nebraska 30-22 on Saturday to kick off the 2021 college football season.
The Big Ten conference win didn’t come without a price for the Illini.
Illinois starting quarterback Brandon Peters left the game holding his left (non-throwing) shoulder after being sacked hard near the end of the first quarter. He was 3 of 4 passing for 35 yards. He did not return and was replaced by Artur Sitkowski, a sophomore transfer from Rutgers.
Peters’ status wasn’t clear following Saturday’s game.
Sitkowski engineered several long scoring drives using a balanced attack under first-year coach Bret Bielema.
Sitkowski was 12 of 15 passing for 124 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Illini rushing attack was led by Mike Epstein, who rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries, including a 45-yard run in the first quarter.
Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez was impressive, racking up 232 passing yards on 16 completions. He had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Martinez was Nebraska’s leading rusher, with 111 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.
Gabe Ervin Jr. carried the ball 12 times for 19 yards and Markese Stepp had three carries for 10 yards and a touchdown for the Huskers.
Illinois scored on a defensive gem late in the first half when Keith Randolph Jr. sacked Martinez and knocked the ball loose near midfield. Calvin Hart Jr. scooped it up and scampered 41 yards for an Illini touchdown with less than a minute in the half.
Hart Jr. was injured late in the game and was helped off the field with what appeared to be a left leg injury.
Illinois led 16-9 at the break.
NFL
Jags trade Minshew to Eagles
Minshew Mania is on the move.
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games.
Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.
Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, who drafted Minshew in the sixth round in 2019, now serves as a personnel executive in Philadelphia.
The Jaguars first put Minshew on the trading block around the draft, but then coach Urban Meyer had him splitting repetitions with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence when training camp opened. Lawrence was named the team’s starter Wednesday, and Meyer said Minshew would compete for the backup role with C.J. Beathard.
Minshew was a two-year starter in Jacksonville, going 7-13 in 20 starts. He has completed 63% of his passes for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
He started 12 games in 2019, putting up better overall numbers than fellow rookies Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones and creating a “Minshew Mania” buzz around the city and parts of the country. He was good enough that then-Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and Caldwell gave him a chance to prove he could end Jacksonville’s decades-long search for a franchise quarterback.
Minshew started the first seven games in 2020, throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions, but he also took 22 sacks.
Marrone turned to rookie Jake Luton at the bye week, partly because of Minshew’s struggles to get the ball down the field and partly because of a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. Luton made three starts before ending up back on the bench after a four-turnover performance against Pittsburgh. Mike Glennon replaced him and started three games, a run that ended following his fourth turnover in six quarters.
Minshew regained the starting spot briefly, but he was sacked five times at Baltimore and missed several open receivers deep. He also took a safety, lost a fumble and had an interception that was returned for a touchdown negated by a roughing-the-passer penalty.
The bottom line: Minshew has shown more flaws than flashes since early in his rookie year. He’s a 6-foot-1 quarterback with an average arm and average mobility. And no one really expected to get the nod over Lawrence, widely considered the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck.
NBA
Referees to all be vaccinated
NBA referees will all be vaccinated against the coronavirus this season.
The NBA announced Saturday that it has struck a deal with the National Basketball Referees Association on that requirement. Part of the referees’ agreement with the NBA also says that those working games will receive booster shots once they become recommended.
The NBRA voting on the issue took place earlier this week.
“This agreement was a win-win,” the NBRA said in a statement. “It will support the NBA’s objective of creating a safer on-court environment and continuity of play while protecting the health and well-being of the referees.”
The referees also described the move as a “clear example of when labor and management work together for the common good of their collective business.”
The NBA’s agreement with the referees was revealed one day after the league told its teams that anyone within close proximity — defined in most cases as being 15 feet — of players and referees will also have to be vaccinated. That mandate covers, among others, coaches, support staff traveling with teams, locker room attendants and those working at official scorer’s tables in NBA arenas.
Players are not required to be fully vaccinated, though many were last season after the league encouraged them to do so by agreeing to relax some health and safety protocols for those who were — including fewer mandated coronavirus tests, no quarantine requirements following contact tracing issues and more freedoms on road trips.
As is the case with team employees, any referees who have a documented medical or religious reason to not be vaccinated may seek an exemption. Without that exemption, any unvaccinated referee will not be eligible to work games, the NBA said.
Referees have been dealing with enhanced safety measures since NBA play resumed in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in July 2020, including having small cloth bags over their whistles to prevent the spewing of spittle and changes in how — and how often — they travel.
NBA training camps open in late September.