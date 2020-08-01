BRIEFS: Sunday, August 2

NFL
Brees will stand for anthem, but respects those who kneel
NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’ll remain standing for “The Star Spangled Banner,” but professed respect and support for those who protest racism and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.
“I’ll always stand for the flag because of what it means to me and to honor all those who have sacrificed, who have served and died for our country, and all those who have struggled to move this country forward,” Brees said Saturday in a conference call with reporters to discuss the onset of training camp.
“I acknowledge and respect anyone who chooses to kneel or any other form of peaceful protest to bring attention to social injustice and systemic racism that so many have endured and continue to endure in our country,” Brees continued, adding that he “always will support and advocate for Black and brown communities in the fight for social justice.”
The 41-year-old Brees, who is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing, completions and touchdowns, is entering his 20th NFL season and 15th with the New Orleans Saints. He discussed not only reconciliation with teammates, but also how he has adapted to restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, new offseason training techniques aimed at improving long passes and even breaking his renowned finger-licking habit.
“Believe it or not, I’m telling you I have not licked my fingers in four months,” Brees said as he started to laugh.
“If I can break myself of the licking-the-fingers habit, then I think that means anybody can break themselves of any habit, because that was out of control,” he added, noting that he wouldn’t just do it while throwing a football but also while turning pages in a book, or any activity that might be more efficient with tacky finger tips.
But before he even took a question, Brees opened the conference call with a statement about his introspection since early June, when he became seen by many as a symbol of white privilege for saying he would never approve of anyone disrespecting the flag by kneeling during the anthem. Those comments came while protests were proliferating across the country in response to a white Minneapolis police officer’s video-recorded killing of George Floyd.
Brees faced a scathing backlash from several current and former Black teammates and other high-profile athletes such as LeBron James.
But the quarterback apologized soon afterward and said he realizes now that protesting by kneeling during the anthem, initiated by former San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick in 2016, was never about the flag.
“To think for a second that New Orleans or the state of Louisiana, or the Black community would think I was not standing with them for social justice, that completely broke my heart. It was crushing. Never, ever would I feel that way,” Brees said Saturday in his opening statement.
Sources: Jets LB C.J. Mosley opting out of NFL season
NEW YORK — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out of playing this season because of family health concerns, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The 28-year-old Mosley was entering his second season with New York after signing as a free agent in 2019 following five years in Baltimore. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team hadn’t announced Mosley’s decision. ESPN first reported that Mosley was opting out.
Mosley joins a growing list of players who are choosing to not play this season — if there is a season — amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
He is the second Jets player to opt out of the season. Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi also decided earlier this week to not play this year.
New England has had several players do so, including star linebacker Dont’a Hightower. Chiefs starting running back Damien Williams, a key to their Super Bowl run last season, said he wouldn’t play. Giants tackle Nate Solder is also among those opting out.
NBA
Butler, Adebayo score 22 each as Heat top Nuggets 125-105
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 on Saturday in the first restart game for both teams.
Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the field.
Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip). Murray ranks second on the team with 18.8 points per game.
Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect forr the U.S. military, while all the coaches and players around him kneeled. His brother, Bailey Leonard, served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said “Equality.”
Denver led 57-56 at halftime, but Miami outscored the Nuggets 38-22 in the third quarter to lead 94-79 heading into the fourth.
Butler scored and was fouled on a layup with just under 10 minutes remaining, and his free throw put the Heat up by 20.
NHL
Aho leads Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Rangers in NHL’s return
TORONTO — Hockey’s back, and Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour couldn’t be more impressed with how Carolina ushered in its return after 4 1/2 months of waiting.
Brady Skjei set the tone with a big hit on New York Rangers’ Jesper Fast in the opening minute. Jaccob Slavin scored on Carolina’s first shot on net.
And the game wasn’t three minutes old before Hurricanes forward Justin Williams fought Ryan Strome in Carolina’s 3-2 win in Game 1 of their best-of-five preliminary round series in Toronto on Saturday.
“The lead-up to it, there’s been so much of it, the guys were ready to play something for real,” Brind’Amour said. “Haven’t had that opportunity in a long, long time. Just wanted to take advantage of it.”
Slavin, who scored 61 seconds in, and Sebastian Aho scored a goal and assist each in the NHL’s opening playoff game.
Martin Necas sealed the win in a game the Hurricanes never trailed by one-timing a shot in off the skate of Rangers defenseman Marc Staal with 9:09 remaining.
College Football
La-Lafayette coach, ex-Miss. St. player Looney dead at 31
LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana-Lafayette assistant football coach and former Mississippi State player D.J. Looney died from a heart attack following a team workout Saturday morning at Cajun Field, university officials said.
Looney, who was 31, was entering his third season on the Ragin’ Cajuns staff and coached the offensive line, a position he played for Mississippi State from 2007 to 2010. He also began his coaching career with the Bulldogs as a graduate assistant under Dan Mullen in 2011.
Looney, who grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, was offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at East Mississippi Community College in 2012 and ‘13, and spent the next two seasons as an assistant at Central Arkansas.
He served as a graduate assistant at Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart in 2016 and then coached tight ends at Mississippi State in 2017 before joining the Ragin’ Cajuns the following season.
