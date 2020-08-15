BRIEFS: Sunday, August 16

NFL
Packers sign DT Clark to four-year contract extension
GREEN BAY — Green Bay’s Kenny Clark says he has always wanted to prove the value of nose tackles as complete players.
Now the Packers have given him a contract that showcases that.
The Packers announced Saturday they had signed the 24-year-old Clark to a contract extension without disclosing the length or terms of the deal. Clark’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed an ESPN report that the 2016 first-round draft pick from UCLA agreed to terms on a deal worth $70 million, with a $25 million signing bonus.
“Over the years, I’ve just been trying to just, not get out of that (idea that) nose tackle is just a plug. you just plug the gap guy and all he’s worried about is run, and all that kind of stuff,” Clark said. “I’ve just been focused on pass rushing and being able to be an all-around player. I think this deal really solidifies that and really shows nose tackles can do both and get paid high. I’m just excited about it.”
The signing was announced on the day the Packers conducted their first training camp practice as they try to take the next step after going 13-3 and losing in the NFC championship game last year.
Clark has emerged as the Packers’ top defensive lineman. He recorded six sacks for the second straight season last year and was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.
“Kenny is the epitome of what we’re all about here,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He works hard on a daily basis. He is becoming more of a vocal leader for us and (I’m) just really happy for him.”
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Clark had 49 quarterback pressures and 43 disruptions to rank second in the league among everyone who played at least 75% of their snaps on the interior defensive line.
He has 16½ sacks over his four-year career, with all of them coming in the last three seasons.
NBA
Pelicans fire Gentry after 5 seasons as team’s coach
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans fired coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after the club missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.
The Pelicans went 30-42 this season, finishing with just two victories in their final eight games despite the presence of top overall draft choice Zion Williamson and first-time All-Star Brandon Ingram in the lineup until the club was eliminated from playoff contention with two games to play.
“These types of moves are often about fit and timing,” Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said in announcing Gentry’s termination. “We believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”
Gentry went 175-225 since his hiring by former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps after the club fired Monte Williams following the 2014-15 season, when Anthony Davis was the face of the franchise.
The Pelicans made the playoffs in Gentry’s third season, sweeping Portland in the first round before falling to eventual champion Golden State in the second. But the Pelicans were derailed the following season by a combination of injuries and Davis’ trade demand, which precipitated Demps’ firing.
Gentry was retained even after Demps was replaced by Griffin and the coach’s contract was extended through the end of next season.
But the Pelicans faltered once again this season, starting 6-22 and laboring through a franchise record 13-game losing streak while top overall draft choice Zion Williamson missed the first 44 games of the season with a knee injury.
Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Williams picked as top coach
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World, after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games.
Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble, was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.
Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Houston’s James Harden.
Booker was second in the Bubble MVP race, with Warren third.
Second-team selections were Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn’s Caris LeVert, Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis.
NHL
Bruins goalie Rask opts out of playoffs to be with family
BOSTON — Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the defending Eastern Conference champions’ playoff run to be with his family, the team said on Saturday morning — less than two hours before he was to start Game 3 of their series against the Carolina Hurricanes.
“I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family,” Rask said in the statement released by the team. “I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success.”
General manager Don Sweeney said during a conference call 80 minutes before the game that Rask left the NHL’s bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children, including a newborn. Jaroslav Halak started the game and stopped 29 shots to beat the Hurricanes 2-1.
“Maybe this is Jaro’s year,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who found out about Rask’s decision from Sweeney on Saturday morning. ”Tuukka had a great run last year. So that’s certainly something we can rally around but by the same token it wasn’t going to be the end of the world to have Jaro in there.”
A Vezina Trophy finalist who won the NHL’s top goaltender award in 2014, Rask is the highest-profile player to opt out of the return to play from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. After leading Boston to the Stanley Cup Final last year, he led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average this season and was second in save percentage and shutouts.
“He had been trying to battle through it,” Sweeney said. “We’re fortunate that his family is all healthy, and they’re going to have their dad back to be around on a regular basis is exactly what Tuukka needs to do at this point in time.”
Rask was the backup goalie on the Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011, and he took over the starting job when Thomas walked away from the game two years later. In his first season as the No. 1 goalie, Boston went back to the Cup final.
Rask led the Bruins back to championship series last year, when they lost in Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues. He helped them finish the pandemic-shortened regular season win the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the league.
