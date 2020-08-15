BRIEFS: Sunday, August 16

“Maybe this is Jaro’s year,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who found out about Rask’s decision from Sweeney on Saturday morning. ”Tuukka had a great run last year. So that’s certainly something we can rally around but by the same token it wasn’t going to be the end of the world to have Jaro in there.”

A Vezina Trophy finalist who won the NHL’s top goaltender award in 2014, Rask is the highest-profile player to opt out of the return to play from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. After leading Boston to the Stanley Cup Final last year, he led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average this season and was second in save percentage and shutouts.

“He had been trying to battle through it,” Sweeney said. “We’re fortunate that his family is all healthy, and they’re going to have their dad back to be around on a regular basis is exactly what Tuukka needs to do at this point in time.”

Rask was the backup goalie on the Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011, and he took over the starting job when Thomas walked away from the game two years later. In his first season as the No. 1 goalie, Boston went back to the Cup final.

Rask led the Bruins back to championship series last year, when they lost in Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues. He helped them finish the pandemic-shortened regular season win the Presidents’ Trophy with the best record in the league.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0