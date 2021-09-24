BRIEFS: Saturday, September 25

NFL

Titans and Hall of Famers to honor the late Bum Phillips

The late Bum Phillips, a Texas coaching legend who worked wearing a cowboy hat, is being honored by the team he led to two AFC championship game appearances.

In Tennessee, a quarter-century after the franchise left Texas for Music City.

The franchise now known as the Tennessee Titans will be inducting Phillips into the Ring of Honor on Sunday 41 years after he last coached for the then-Houston Oilers, and the occasion is bringing a bunch of former Oilers to Nashville to help celebrate the franchise founded in Texas in 1960 by the late Bud Adams.

Warren Moon, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Robert Brazile, Elvin Bethea, Charlie Joiner, Ken Houston, Kenny Burrough, Ray Childress and Dan Pastorini are among approximately 80 former Oilers expected for a weekend of activities. Moon, Joiner, Brazile, Bethea and Houston are Pro Football Hall of Famers.

The former Oilers are doing dinner with Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, watching the current team in practice, and having brunch before the Titans kick off Sunday against Indianapolis. The former Oilers also will serve as the honorary 12th Titan before kickoff and be recognized during the game.

Phillips, who died in October 2013 at the age of 90, will be the 15th person inducted into the ring of honor at halftime.

He coached the Oilers for six seasons between 1975 and 1980 with AFC championship game berths in 1978 and 1979 at the height of the “Luv Ya Blue” era. Phillips still has the best winning percentage (.608) for any coach with at least two full seasons with this team, going 59-38 overall with a franchise that hadn’t had a winning record in eight seasons.

NBA

Ginobili back with Spurs, hired as a special adviser

SAN ANTONIO — Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs, with the club announcing his hiring Friday as a special adviser to basketball operations.

Ginobili spent the entirety of his 16-year NBA career with the Spurs, helping them win four championships. The Argentine was a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection and averaged 13.3 points over 1,057 regular-season games from 2002 through 2018.

Ginobili — also a EuroLeague champion and Olympic gold medalist as a player — remains the Spurs’ all-time leader in 3-pointers (1,495) and steals (1,392). San Antonio won 72% of the games in which he played, the best percentage in NBA history for any player with at least 1,000 games.

The Spurs announced Ginobili’s hiring as part of a flurry of moves Friday, including announcing three promotions on the coaching staff: Willis Hall becoming a player development assistant, Sean Sheldon now head video coordinator and Josh Brannon now assistant video coordinator.

Bulls’ Williams could miss start of season with ankle injury

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season.

The news announced Friday is a blow for a team hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference after some major offseason moves.

The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20.

Williams started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last year after being drafted out of Florida State with the No. 4 overall pick.

The team also said guard Coby White is expected to make a full return in November after having surgery on his left shoulder in June. He will participate in noncontact activities in training camp, which begins Tuesday. White averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists in his second NBA season.

The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41 last season, two games behind Charlotte for the final tournament play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year. They acquired four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and guard Lonzo Ball in separate sign-and-trade deals.

MLB

Rays rookie INF Franco returns from hamstring injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury.

The AL East-leading Rays, who started a three-game series with Miami on Friday night, clinched a postseason spot on Thursday.

Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit on Sept. 10.

With one out, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

The 20-year-old Franco’s on-base stretch is the second-longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

Franco started at shortstop in a minor league game Thursday with Triple-A Durham.

Infielder Taylor Walls was optioned to Durham.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0