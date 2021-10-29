BRIEFS: Saturday, October 30

NHL

Blackhawks ask Hall of Fame to cover assistant’s name on Cup

CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 championship.

In a letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald, dated Thursday, Wirtz writes that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name.

“I am humbly requesting that the Hockey Hall of Fame consider ‘x-ing’ out his name on the Stanley Cup,” Wirtz wrote. “While nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong.”

The Hall of Fame cannot remove a name from the Stanley Cup, but it can decide to engrave a series of X’s to cover it up. In his letter, Wirtz pointed to the case of Basil Pocklington, the father of the former Edmonton owner who had his name engraved on the trophy after the Oilers won the 1984 title, but then was covered at the NHL’s request because Basil Pocklington had nothing to do with the team.

“That decision, among others, reflects the Cup’s storied history of engraving mistakes, misspellings and errors that have ended up enshrined in silver, or been corrected after the fact,” Wirtz writes.

ESPN first reported on the letter. A message was left Friday by the AP seeking comment from the Hall of Fame.

Wirtz and the Blackhawks are picking up the pieces of the franchise’s shattered reputation after it released a report Tuesday detailing how the team’s senior leaders badly mishandled the allegations against Aldrich more than a decade ago.

The independent review by a law firm was commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one by former first-round pick Kyle Beach alleging sexual assault by Aldrich in 2010, and another filed by a former high school student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

Penguins face suit over ex minors coach accused of assault

PITTSBURGH — A federal lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant and his wife accuses the Pittsburgh Penguins of negligently retaining a coach who sexually assaulted and harassed her and then retaliating against him for reporting the incident.

Jarrod and Erin Skalde sued the Penguins nearly a year ago in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, alleging former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli molested Erin Skalde during an outing on a road trip in 2018. The team is the American Hockey League affiliate of the Penguins and is run by the NHL club.

They also allege that current Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who was GM for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and assistant GM for the Penguins at the time, asked Jarrod Skalde to keep the reason for Donatelli’s termination quiet and that the team punished Skalde for reporting the assault and later terminated his position under the guise of pandemic-related staff cuts.

Guerin is also the assistant GM for the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. The GM, Stan Bowman, resigned from that job and from his job as head of hockey operations for Chicago earlier this week amid the fallout from the Blackhawks scandal.

A USA Hockey spokesman said no decision has been made on Bowman’s successor.

Amid the shockwaves of the investigation into the Blackhawks’ mishandling of sexual assault allegations 11 years ago, TSN reported last week that the U.S. Center for SafeSport had opened an investigation into Guerin’s handling of the situation with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. A spokesman said Thursday that SafeSport “does not comment on active matters to protect the integrity of the process.”

The Associated Press does not typically identify those alleging they were sexually assaulted, but Jarrod Skalde’s attorney, David Fish, said the family was fine with it because the matter had already been made public.

In the lawsuit, the Skaldes allege that Donatelli sexually assaulted Erin Skalde twice during an outing during the November 2018 road trip. He allegedly made unwanted sexual advances, reached up her shirt and grabbed her breasts and then later, in the back of a car with her husband in the front seat unaware of what has happening, reached down her pants and touched her vagina, despite her efforts to stop him.

Donatelli’s lawyer declined comment when reached Thursday.

College Sports

Marshall is latest planning to move to Sun Belt from C-USA

Marshall is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA.

A video posted Friday on the Marshall Athletics Twitter account teased the official announcement from the Huntington, West Virginia-based school that has been a member of C-USA since 2005.

Earlier this week the Sun Belt announced C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion would be joining the conference by 2023. The additions will give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing members.

The Sun Belt is also pursuing FCS powerhouse James Madison.

Last week, six C-USA schools announced they would be leaving for the American Athletic Conference at a date to be determined.

Conference USA currently has only five members — UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Florida International and Western Kentucky — committed to the league long-term.

C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod has said the conference is pursuing new members, including FCS schools that are considering making the move to FBS, the NCAA’s top tier of Division I college football.

Other possible options for C-USA include FBS independents Connecticut, Massachusetts, Liberty and New Mexico State.

