BRIEFS: Saturday, November 13

Browns star RB Chubb out against Pats after testing positive

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game at New England after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb following Friday’s practice.

Chubb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with punt returner/running back Demetric Felton as the Browns (5-4) dealt with a minor virus outbreak this week with five positive tests.

Felton will also miss this week. It’s unclear who will return punts.

Chubb is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing this season despite missing two games with a calf injury. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard run, in a 41-16 win at Cincinnati last week.

With Chubb out and Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve and not ready, D’Ernest Johnson will make his second start Sunday. On Oct. 21, Johnson rushed for a career-high 146 yards in a win over the Denver Broncos in his first NFL start.

NBA

In memo, NBA tells players, coaches to act on booster shots

The NBA has raised the level of urgency regarding getting booster shots against the coronavirus, telling players and coaches that it is no longer advisable to wait before receiving the additional dose.

The booster shots should be received “as soon as possible, particularly in light of the current coronavirus situation and increasing cases,” the league told teams Friday in a memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Earlier in the week, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said they were recommending the booster shots be received by those who are fully vaccinated, suggesting that it get done by Dec. 1 in most cases.

But with positivity rates rising in many areas of the country, and with the rate of COVID-19 community transmission in most NBA markets considered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be “high” or “substantial,” the league and union felt the additional urgency is now warranted. The NBA has seen an increased positivity rate among vaccinated players, team staff and family members of late, which is consistent with the trends in many places around the nation.

At least eight players are known to currently be in the league’s health and safety protocols, meaning they are believed to have tested positive for the virus. Another who had been in the protocols, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, played Thursday night in his first game back since testing positive.

Harris missed six games and had been dealing with symptoms.

“I’m working my way back into it,” Harris said.

Other NBA players currently known to be in the league’s protocols include Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe, San Antonio teammates Jakob Poeltl and Jock Lansdale, Cleveland teammates Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen, and Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic.

College Football

AAC commish ‘vigorously’ opposed to P5 protection in CFP

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco said Friday he will “vigorously” oppose a College Football Playoff expansion model that “protects” Power Five leagues with automatic access for only their champions plus one.

“I don’t want to see a system that would reward privilege for the sake of privilege,” Aresco said.

The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 Bowl Subdivision conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met last week in Dallas to again discuss growing the playoff from its current four-team field. The group needs to come to a unanimous consensus on a new format before expansion can move forward. While even one dissenter can hold up the process, Aresco is confident he is not alone.

A 12-team model was proposed in the summer that would include six guaranteed spots for the highest-ranked FBS conference champions and six at-large selections, with no limit on the number of teams a conference can have in the field.

Aresco confirmed a Sports Illustrated report that an alternative model was discussed last week that provided automatic access only to the champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference, and only the highest-ranked champion from the so-called Group of Five conferences.

Aresco has been a vocal advocate of expansion while pushing back on the P5/G5 designation for years. He said the current CFP model doesn’t give teams from outside the Power Five a fair chance to make the field.

“This branding is very harmful to us,” Aresco said. “It’s as if we play in a different division.”

A school from the Group of Five has never been close to making the final four in the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff.

Vanderbilt planning largest stadium renovation in 40 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt is replacing each end zone of its football stadium with multi-story buildings under renderings released Friday detailing the university’s plans for its biggest makeover in 40 years.

University officials announced in March that both end zones would be upgraded, but the changes detailed made clear the Southeastern Conference’s smallest football stadium is getting its biggest changes since the last major renovation in 1981. The capacity of Vanderbilt Stadium is currently 40,530.

“After months of hard work to create and refine designs that reflect and honor who we are as a university, these initial renderings are another important step in our journey,” athletic director Candice Lee said. “Much work remains to transform renderings into reality, but it is easier today to see where we are headed.”

Vanderbilt plans to break ground in fall 2022, with work on a new utility plant to power the new buildings starting early in 2022.

Under the renderings from architect Populous, a new multi-story building in the north end zone will house basketball operations along with two practice gyms, new locker rooms and lounges, a weight room, training facility.

That building will include a new locker room for visiting teams, premium hospitality areas, a new videoboard and new premium seating and boxes. A new concourse will connect the east and west concourses of the stadium, giving access to Memorial Gymnasium.

