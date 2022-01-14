BRIEFS: Saturday, January 15

College Football

ACC commissioner says CFP expansion should be put on hold

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips says now is not the time for College Football Playoff expansion, citing an abundance of uncertainty throughout college sports and the NCAA.

“To the ACC, we don’t have a College Football Playoff problem,” Phillips said Friday during a conference call with reporters. “We have a college football and collegiate athletics-slash-NCAA problem.”

Phillips said with the NCAA about to embark on a transformation of Division I, CFP expansion should not be a priority.

Phillips also cited the continuing need for federal legislation regarding name, image and likeness compensation for athletes, the lingering ramifications of last year’s Supreme Court ruling that struck down the NCAA’s limits on athletes’ educational benefits, and the possibility of athletes organizing.

“The membership of the ACC is very much aligned in its position that now is not the time to expand the College Football Playoff,” Phillips said, taking the strongest public stance against early expansion of any of the conference commissioners who have been involved in the process.

The 10 conference commissioners who make up the CFP management committee, along with Notre Dame’s athletic director, wrapped up three days of meetings last weekend before the national title game in Indianapolis with expansion talks still stalled and hopes for implementation of a new format by 2024 dimming.

But the door was not fully closed on early expansion.

A 12-team playoff proposal has been on the table since June.

NFL

Chiefs missing Edwards-Helaire for game vs Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire for their wild-card playoff game against the Steelers on Sunday night after their starting running back was unable to put together a full week of practice because of a hurt collarbone.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday that Edwards-Helaire would be ruled out for the playoff opener after he returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday but did not practice at all Thursday or Friday.

“It wasn’t quite as good as what it might be and we thought it might be,” Reid said.

The oft-injured Edwards-Helaire missed five games earlier this season with a sprained knee ligament. He returned to start five more games before leaving early in the second half of the Chiefs’ 36-10 romp over Pittsburgh on Dec. 26.

The injuries have turned the 2020 first-round pick into an afterthought in the Kansas City offense. Edwards-Helaire has run for just 517 yards and four touchdowns with 19 catches for 129 yards and two scores in parts of 10 games this season.

In his place, former undrafted free-agent Darrel Williams has turned into a reliable option in the backfield. He’s started seven times this season and run for 558 yards and six touchdowns with 47 catches for 452 yards and two scores, giving him more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his four-year career.

The Chiefs also have been relying on another undrafted free agent, Derrick Gore, and journeyman Jerick McKinnon.

Texans GM says differences in opinion led to Culley’s firing

HOUSTON — Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio on Friday defended his decision to fire head coach David Culley after just one season, citing differences in opinion about the organization’s path forward.

The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night following a 4-13 season.

“When you look at the way we played — the effort and toughness and consistency and competitive spirit that we played with — a lot of that should be attributed to David,” Caserio said. “Philosophically, there were some things in the end that maybe we saw a little bit differently, and that was the impetus for the decision that we made yesterday.”

Culley’s dismissal left only one Black head coach in the NFL, Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brian Flores was fired this week after leading the Miami Dolphins to a 9-8 record.

The 66-year-old Culley spent 43 seasons as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job.

Caserio declined to go into details over where he differed with Culley and stressed that it was his decision to fire him.

“It’s about fixing problems and finding solutions,” Caserio said. “We need to do a better job of that, and I need to do a better job of that. It’s not necessarily one specific thing. In the end, there were some differences about next steps and how we move forward, not necessarily rear-view mirror about what has happened.”

Culley was hired last January to replace Bill O’Brien after working as an NFL assistant since 1994. He took over a team that went 4-12 in the 2020 season with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

NBA

Cavaliers add former guard José Calderón to front office

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back former guard José Calderón as a special advisor in their front office.

Calderón played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the 2017-18 season in Cleveland as the Cavs made their fourth straight trip to the Finals. The 40-year-old was with the Detroit Pistons in 2018-19.

After retiring, he worked with the National Basketball Players Association as an assistant to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and a senior management team on union strategy and issues relevant to current players.

With the Cavs, Calderón will assist Koby Altman, the team’s newly named director of basketball operations.

“We are thrilled to add someone of José Calderón’s background and experience to our front office,” said Altman, who received a contract extension this week. “His accomplishments as a basketball player and familiarity with our organization will be invaluable.

“We look forward to his insights and perspective on how we can continue moving this team forward and enhancing our efforts towards sustainable and long-term success here in Cleveland.”

The Cavs are 24-18 after winning just 22 games last season. They play in San Antonio on Friday.

Calderón averaged 8.9 points and 5.8 assists in 895 career games. He played on four Olympic teams for Spain, winning two silver medals and a bronze.

He played six pro seasons in Spain before breaking in with Toronto in 2005. He spent eight seasons with the Raptors and also played for the Pistons, Mavericks, Lakers, Knicks and Hawks before signing a one-year deal with Cleveland.

