Briefs Nov 26

NFL

Santos’ game-ending FG ends Bears’ skid versus winless Lions

DETROIT — Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff.

The Lions (0-10-1) made many mistakes, early and late, to extend their skid to 15 games going back to their most recent win nearly a year ago in Chicago.

Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, led the Bears on an 18-play, 69-yard drive that took the final 8:30 off the clock.

Dalton converted a third-and-5 with a 13-yard pass to Damiere Byrd to get the Bears to midfield. Detroit later helped out, giving them 5 yards on a penalty for calling consecutive timeouts without a play in between.

On the next snap, Dalton converted third-and-4 with a 7-yard pass to Byrd. With only one timeout left, which first-year coach Dan Campbell used to get his disorganized defense set up, Dalton was able to kneel to run the clock down to 1 second before calling a timeout to set up Santos’ third field goal.

Dalton finished 24 of 39 for 317 yards with a go-ahead, 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham late in the first half and an interception.

Jared Goff, returning from a one-game absence because of an oblique injury, was 21 of 25 for 171 with two touchdowns. Goff threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds on his first drive and a 17-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson late in the third that helped Detroit take a 14-13 lead that it simply failed to keep.

Dalton did not make many mistakes, but Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye took advantage of one of them when he stepped in front of a receiver to pick off a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter. Oruwariye provided some joy for Lions fans that need it, celebrating the interception by having his teammates sit in the end zone to be served imaginary food from the football.

Santos made his second field goal right before halftime to give the visitors a 13-7 lead.

Packers stock sale nets more than $41 million in 8 days

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have sold more than $41 million worth of stock in just over a week into their sixth stock offering in franchise history.

The team said Wednesday it had sold more than 138,000 shares of stock, at $300 a share. The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago.

More than half of the 300,000 shares being offered remain available. The stock sale is set to run until Feb. 25, unless all available shares are sold before that, WLUK-TV reported.

Packers leaders say they will use the money to fund upgrades to Lambeau Field, including new video boards.

The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal

Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could have left for LSU or the NFL.

“I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process today, and for years to come,” Tucker wrote Wednesday in a post on Twitter.

The 12th-ranked Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) close the regular season against Penn State (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at home.

Tucker’s contract establishes him as one of the riches coaches in college football.

Only Alabama’s Nick Saban, one of his mentors, who makes $9,753,221 a year, is paid more on an annual basis, according to the USA Today coaches’ salaries database.

Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Swinney’s contract is worth $92 million and Fisher’s deal will pay him more than $9 plus million a year, starting in 2022.

Tucker’s deal that expires Jan. 15, 2032, will have a $5.9 million base salary, $3.2 million in supplemental compensation for media and personal appearances along with a $400,000 contingent annual bonus.

“We’re excited to have Mel here for the next 10 years,” United Wholesale Mortgage president and CEO Mat Ishbia, one of the donors funding Tucker’s new deal, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “He’s a winner. He represents Michigan State in a fantastic way and we’re excited for the future.

“We got a winner and we’re not letting a winner leave Michigan State. Mel didn’t want to leave, but the reality is he’s the hottest name in football.”

The 49-year-old Tucker is getting a boost in pay as part of a long-term deal because of what he has done so far, and what has happened in the past at Michigan State.

After winning just two games in his debut during the pandemic-shortened season, Tucker has led one of college football’s most surprising teams. The Spartans started the season unranked and overlooked and now have a chance to win 10 games and earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

No. 2 Ohio State did show Tucker’s team how far it has to go in last week’s 56-7 win that ended the Spartans’ championship hopes.

GOLF

Martin Kaymer to take 3 months off for birth of child

BERLIN — Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is taking three months off for the birth of his first child, he told a German golf magazine Thursday.

Kaymer expects to become a father in January at home in Germany and says he’s looking to live in Florida with his family after the baby is born.

“Our child will be born in Germany and I won’t play any tournaments for three months and only start again in March,” Kaymer told Golf Magazin.

Kaymer added that “commuting between America and Europe just hasn’t worked for me,” so he’s looking to live in the U.S. on a permanent basis, along with a change in training to focus more on what he sees as the strengths in his game.

Kaymer won the PGA Championship in 2010 and the U.S. Open in 2014 but hasn’t won a tournament since. Kaymer is ranked 118th in the world and placed 49th in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai this season.

