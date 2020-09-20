BRIEFS: Monday, September 21

MLB
Vogelbach belts two homers as Brewers down Royals 5-3
MILWAUKEE — Daniel Vogelbach belted a pair of homers and drove in all five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday to sweep the three-game interleague matchup.
Vogelbach, claimed by the Brewers off waivers earlier this month, hit a two-run home run to straightaway center with two outs in the first off Brad Keller (4-3). He blasted a three-run opposite-field shot to chase Keller in the sixth. Vogelbach has three home runs since joining the Brewers and five on the season.
Vogelbach had a chance to do even more damage but struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh in a seven-pitch at-bat.
Milwaukee closed out the regular-season schedule at Miller Park in what was possibly the final home game in a Brewers uniform for Ryan Braun, the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 MVP who has spent his entire 14-year career with the franchise. Braun, who will turn 37 in November, is in the final guaranteed year of a five-year, $105-million contract extension signed in 2011.
Braun went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
The Brewers improved to 26-26 with their fourth consecutive win and reached the .500 mark for the first time since they were 11-11.
Josh Lindblom (2-3), who was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to the start of the game, turned in another effective outing for the Brewers. He gave up one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.
Lindblom tossed five shutout innings on Monday in a no-decision against St. Louis and also made two scoreless relief appearances between starts.
Josh Hader retired the lone batter he faced to notch his 10th save in 12 tries after Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Brent Suter to cut the lead to 5-3.
The Royals plated their first run in the sixth on Whit Merrifield’s RBI groundout.
Keller, who pitched a five-hit shutout in an 11-0 win in his previous start on Sept. 13 against Pittsburgh, gave up five hits and five runs in five innings.
Golf
DeChambeau bombs away, pulls away to win US Open
Bryson DeChambeau has won the U.S. Open — the first major championship for golf’s long-hitting mad scientist.
He is the third person in history to win an NCAA title, a U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Open. The others: Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
DeChambeau was the only player under par in the final round, laughing off Winged Foot’s narrow fairways and thick rough with his booming drives that averaged 325 yards. He shot 67 on Sunday to finish at 6 under — just the third person to in six U.S. Opens at Winged Foot — a total of 750 players —to shoot below par.
Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Wolff was trying to become the youngest U.S. Open champion since Bobby Jones in 1923, and the youngest to win any major since Woods won his first Masters at 21 in 1997. He led DeChambeau by two strokes entering the final round.
But DeChambeau pulled away on the back nine. Both golfers eagled the ninth hole, but Wolff bogeyed No. 10 and DeChambeau birdied the 11th to take a three-stroke lead.
Wolff shot 75 to finish second, six strokes back. Louis Oosthuizen was third with a final-round 73.
College Football
AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings
A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.
Clemson remained a nearly unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after another light week in college football. The Tigers received 59 of 61 first-place votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters. The rest of the top 10 was basically unchanged. No. 2 Alabama received one first-place vote. Oklahoma was No. 3, followed by Georgia, Florida and LSU at No. 6. The defending champion Tigers also received a first-place vote.
Notre Dame is seventh. Auburn and Texas are now tied for eighth and Texas A&M is No. 10.
A season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic cranks up next week. The Southeastern Conference, which has eight teams ranked, kicks off. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 have full slates of games. At least for now.
The Big Ten set a fall schedule Saturday, but it won’t kick off until the weekend of Oct. 24. Voters will still be allowed to include Big Ten teams on their ballots starting next week. There were seven Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, including Ohio State at No. 2.
Depending on how voters approach it, that could crowd out some teams currently ranked.
The decreased field because of four Bowl Subdivision conferences initially deciding to delay play until the winter has been a boon in the early rankings for teams from the ACC and Group of Five conferences — like Marshall from Conference USA.
The Thundering Herd beat Appalachian State on Saturday to improve to 2-0 and grab a spot in the Top 25. App State was the only team to drop out of the Top 25, after being No. 23.
Marshall was last ranked in the final poll of the 2014 season. The Herd went 13-1 that season, reaching as high as No. 18 in the rankings, and won the Conference USA championship behind quarterback Rakeem Cato and running back Devon Johnson.
