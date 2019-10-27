College Football
LSU No. 1 ahead of ‘Bama, Ohio St in close vote
The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP Top 25 in one of the closet votes ever.
Heading into an off date for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama on Sunday to become the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama, for the closest margin between 1 and 2 since No. 1 Florida State was two points ahead of Auburn on Oct. 5, 2014.
No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind with 1,468 points. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest during a regular-season poll since the current point system went into place in 1978. The previous low was Dec. 3, 1979, when No. 1 Ohio State was 10 points ahead of No. 3 Southern California, with Oklahoma in between, two back of the Buckeyes.
Alabama received the most first-place votes this week with 21. LSU and Ohio State both got 17 first-place votes. No. 4 Clemson received seven first-place votes. There have now been three No. 1 teams this season and none of them have lost.
Sam McKewon of the Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald has switched No. 1 teams three times, going from Clemson to Alabama to Ohio State.
“When I’ve switched teams, I’ve done it based on performance and the quality of the teams each has faced,” McKewon said. “Ohio State is the best combination of those two components for me.”
The Alabama-LSU game is scheduled for Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, but the top of the rankings should be locked until then. LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State are all off next week, and No. 4 Clemson is tuning up against Wofford.
Oklahoma became the third top-six team in the last three weeks to lose to an unranked team, falling at Kansas State and dropping five spots to No. 10.
MLB
Astros owner apologizes to SI reporter, retracts statement
NEW YORK — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has sent a letter to a Sports Illustrated reporter to apologize for his team accusing her of trying to “fabricate a story.”
Stephanie Apstein reported Monday night that Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters during the team’s celebration after clinching the AL pennant. The comments involved closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, and were punctuated with a profanity.
After the SI story was published, the Astros called it “misleading and completely irresponsible.” Other reporters corroborated what Apstein wrote, and Taubman was fired on Thursday.
In the letter Apstein posted Sunday on Twitter, Crane wrote that he was apologizing and retracting the team’s initial statement.
“We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism,” Crane wrote. “We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.”
Former major league umpire Meriwether dies at 63
WASHINGTON — Former major league umpire Chuck Meriwether, who was behind the plate when the Boston Red Sox ended their championship drought in 2004, died Saturday. He was 63.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement hours before Game 4 of the World Series. Meriwether had been ill with cancer and died at home in Nashville, Tennessee.
Meriwether called his first big league game in 1987, was promoted to the full-time American League staff in 1993 and worked for 18 years. He then became a major league umpire supervisor for nine years.
Meriwether had the plate in Game 4 when the Red Sox ended their 86-year title absence by beating St. Louis at Busch Stadium. He also did the 2007 World Series when Boston swept Colorado.
NBA
Cavaliers C Henson could miss month with hamstring injury
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers center John Henson could miss a month with a strained right hamstring, his latest injury.
Henson finally made his debut with Cleveland on Saturday night, getting hurt in the Cavaliers’ 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers. The 28-year-old didn’t play for the Cavs last season after coming over in a trade with Milwaukee following wrist surgery. He was slowed during training camp and sat out Cleveland’s four preseason games because of ankle and groin injuries.
In his first game action in nearly a year, Henson had three points and three rebounds in eight minutes against the Pacers.
Cavaliers coach John Beilein was impressed with his interior defense and credited the 6-foot-11 Henson for affecting Indiana’s shooters near the rim.
Cleveland acquired Henson in December as part of a three-team trade. Henson spent six-plus seasons with the Bucks, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Suns’ Oubre fined $10K for ‘inappropriate language’ at ref
NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been fined $10,000 for directing what the NBA called “inappropriate language” toward a game official.
The fine was announced Sunday by league executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred Friday night at the conclusion of the Suns’ 108-107 overtime loss to the Nuggets in Denver.
Oubre, Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes all fouled out in OT. Oubre led the team with 23 points.
