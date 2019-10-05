College Football
Ohio State, Georgia tied at No. 3; Florida to 7th
Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Florida surged to No. 7 after a big victory.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots Sunday after a week off for both, but the Buckeyes caught up to the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 32 first-place votes and 1503 points and the Tigers had 15 first-place votes and 1,433 points. Georgia got three first-place votes and 1,393 points. Ohio State, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.
The last time there was a tie in the top three was Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third.
No. 5 LSU received two first-place votes. Oklahoma stayed No. 6.
Florida moved up three spots after beating Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers slipped five to No. 12.
NHL
Devils sign D Joe Morrow, waive him for AHL depth
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed veteran defenseman Joe Morrow and waived him, hoping to send him to their AHL franchise.
General manager Ray Shero says Morrow signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $250,000 at the AHL level.
Shero said Morrow would be assigned to Binghamton if he clears waivers Monday. He was the 23rd overall pick in the 2011 draft by Pittsburgh.
The 26-year-old Morrow spent last season with the Winnipeg Jets, scoring one goal and six assists in 41 games. He has played in 162 career games for Winnipeg, Montreal and Boston, scoring nine goals and 23 assists.
NBA
Rockets’ general manager’s Hong Kong comments anger China
BEIJING — China’s official basketball association says it will suspend cooperation with the Houston Rockets following a tweet by the team’s general manager in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
The Chinese Basketball Association said Sunday on its official Twitter-like Weibo account that Daryl Morey had made “improper remarks regarding Hong Kong” to which it expressed its “strong opposition.”
That underscores Beijing’s extreme sensitivity about foreign attitudes toward the ongoing protests in the semi-autonomous territory that have lately grown in violence. China accuses foreign parties in the U.S. and elsewhere of encouraging the demonstrations.
Morey’s now-deleted tweet read: “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”
Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta denounced Morey’s tweet with a Twitter post of his own: “Listen.@darylmorey does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets. Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the @NBA internationally and we are NOT a political organization.”
Golf
Rahm retains Spanish Open title, beats Ballesteros record
MADRID — Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open for a second consecutive year on Sunday, beating Seve Ballesteros’ record for the fastest Spaniard to reach five European Tour wins.
Golfing great Ballesteros needed 49 events to get 5 wins on the tour. The 24-year-old Rahm did so in 39 tournaments after shooting a 5-under 66 on the final round to finish 22 under and win by five strokes.
“In front of a home crowd, it’s always really hard for me to keep everything under control and to play the weekend that I did for them,” Rahm said.
“I can’t wait to come back next year and hopefully do it three times. It was unlike anything else. Spanish crowds love golf, they love us coming back. It’s hard to believe how many people come out here.”
Rafa Cabrera Bello (66) was second, followed by another Spaniard, Samuel del Val (68), who was seven strokes back at the Club de Campo Villa.
— Associated Press
