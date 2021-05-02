BRIEFS: Monday, May 3

“It’s embarrassing,” Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. “I’m not going to try to spin that. It’s tough. It’s demoralizing.”

Sabonis returned after missing six straight games with a sore lower back. He made 10 of 13 shots and had a career-high assist total.

“I surprised myself in the first quarter when I was not that tired,” he said. “I thought I was going to get winded more, but the coaching staff and medical staff did a great job of trying to keep my conditioning up.”

He clinched the triple-double on an assist to Doug McDermott two minutes before halftime. He finished the first half with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season, the 11th of his career.

He joined Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook (twice) as the only players with triple-doubles before halftime since the play-by-play era began in 1997-98, according to Elias. He learned he was closing in on the triple-double during a timeout late in the second quarter.

“We just kept playing,” he said. “Guys were getting open, I was trying to find them and the rest — they made the shots.”