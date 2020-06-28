BRIEFS: Monday, June 29

Jones won a two-lap sprint to the finish to win the wreck-filled Truck Series race, the first of three NASCAR races Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

It’s the first time three NASCAR National Series races will be raced on the same day at the same track. It will be the fifth time three National Series races will run on the same day, but those were at different tracks.

The Truck race was rained out Saturday forcing the move to early Sunday. Jones’ enjoyment was short-lived — he wrecked on the first lap of the Xfinity Series race.

The Truck race never got any momentum and dragged from start to finish because of nine caution flags and two red flags on a sloppy day of racing at Pocono. Clint Bowyer warmed up for his Cup race with a jog on track property as the Truck race started and tweeted in the waning laps, “There’s a good chance I still might outrun this truck race.”

Bowyer might have had the longest run of the day.

Christian Eckes blew a right rear tire that spun him out of the lead with 12 laps left, ending his race. The green flag came out with eight laps remaining only for the race to slow again three laps later when the whopping ninth caution of the 60-lap race bunched the field.

That left two laps for the traditional green-white-checkered finish and Jones made it a doozy when he sped away from Sheldon Creed to win his first Truck race in 46 career starts and in his first start since last season. He had 13 top-five finishes in the Truck Series — just never the checkered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0