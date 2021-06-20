BRIEFS: Monday, June 21

LEBANON, Tenn. — All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has gone beyond being just a fan of NASCAR and sponsoring a car.

He’s now advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first “Growth and Engagement Advisor.”

“I’m excited they carved out a role for me,” Kamara said Sunday. “I got an office. I got a key card. I feel like I never had a job besides the NFL, so I got two jobs now. (Saints coach) Sean Payton going to have to give me some downtime.”

In this new role, Kamara will connect with fans and share his own fan experience digitally and on social media. The announcement came on Twitter, and he also will work with NASCAR’s marketing team.

“Alvin’s journey to NASCAR happened very organically from that initial curiosity to experiencing our events to developing a real and sincere passion for the sport,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR’s chief marketing officer. “That’s what we’re looking to tap into.”

Kamara didn’t have any plans to share Sunday, noting it was his first day on his new job.