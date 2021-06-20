BRIEFS: Monday, June 21

MSHSL state track and field
Winona’s 400-meter relay team places fourth
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — The Winona Senior High 400-meter relay team placed fourth on Saturday at the MSHSL Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Senior Anissa Lee, senior Chloe Hughes, eighth-grader Nevaeh Mitchell and senior Marquetta Berlin-Burns teamed up to run a season best 49.03 seconds. The Winhawks had entered seeded third with a time of 49.19.
St. Michael-Albertville took first with a 48.28 followed by Rochester Century (48.83) and Brainard 48.83.
Hughes also ran in the 300-meter hurdles where she placed 10th with a 45.56 to cap off a senior season that saw her break the school record in the 100 and 300 hurdles as well as Big 9 champion in those events plus the high jump.
Marquetta Berlin-Burns finished her high school career in the 100 where she placed 11th with a 12.40.
MLB
Mills, bullpen help Cubs bounce back, blank Marlins 2-0
CHICAGO — Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Sunday and avoid a sweep.
Outscored 21-3 in the previous two days at Wrigley Field, the Cubs squeezed out the win despite managing just four hits. They also extended their season-high streak of scoring no more than three runs to eight games.
But Chicago came out on top thanks to a solid start by Mills (3-1) and a perfect performance by the bullpen.
Marlins rookie Zach Thompson (1-2) took the hard-luck loss after holding the held the Cubs to one unearned run over four no-hit innings.
Pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom opened the fifth against Miami reliever Ross Detweiler by singling on the 15th pitch of the at-bat, hanging in after falling behind 0-2 and hitting nine foul balls to give himself more chances.
Wisdom later scored on Joc Pederson’s single to make it 2-0. The Cubs came away with the win after dropping five of six to fall into a first-place tie with Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Mills worked around six hits over five innings. The right-hander struck out three without a walk.
The bullpen shut down Miami the rest of the way, with Ryan Tepera throwing two innings and Andrew Chafin working the eighth before Craig Kimbrel came on in the ninth for his 20th save in 22 chances.
NASCAR
All-Pro Kamara now advising NASCAR on growing fan base
LEBANON, Tenn. — All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has gone beyond being just a fan of NASCAR and sponsoring a car.
He’s now advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first “Growth and Engagement Advisor.”
“I’m excited they carved out a role for me,” Kamara said Sunday. “I got an office. I got a key card. I feel like I never had a job besides the NFL, so I got two jobs now. (Saints coach) Sean Payton going to have to give me some downtime.”
In this new role, Kamara will connect with fans and share his own fan experience digitally and on social media. The announcement came on Twitter, and he also will work with NASCAR’s marketing team.
“Alvin’s journey to NASCAR happened very organically from that initial curiosity to experiencing our events to developing a real and sincere passion for the sport,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR’s chief marketing officer. “That’s what we’re looking to tap into.”
Kamara didn’t have any plans to share Sunday, noting it was his first day on his new job.
“Honestly, trying to get people that don’t look like the typical NASCAR fan to watch NASCAR, so I mean there’s a lot of plans,” Kamara said. “This is my first official day. We’re out of the office. It’s race day. Talk to me in about a week and a half, two weeks, and we’ll have some plans.”
For someone who used to flip the channel whenever he saw cars just “turning left,” Kamara has moved quickly since attending his first race just over a year ago at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Through his juice bar, The Big Squeezy, Kamara sponsored Ryan Vargas’ car in the Xfinity Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway in February in a deal brokered over Twitter. Kamara said he quickly found out it involved more than just writing a check.
He got down on the track at Bristol Motor Speedway earlier this year, and Kamara walked through the media center and garages at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday with the track hosting its first Cup race after having been shut down the past decade.
NHL
Canadiens’ coach symptom-free; hopes to return in days
MONTREAL — Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme on Sunday said he remained symptom-free two days after testing positive for COVID-19, and hoped to be back behind the bench during Montreal’s Stanley Cup semifinal series against Vegas.
Wearing a dark blue collared Canadiens shirt, with his white hair spiked and a familiar short stubble on his chin, Ducharme spoke from an undisclosed location during a 12-minute video conference call with reporters, his first comments since entering mandatory isolation.
“I wish I could be at the rink right now. I don’t feel different than a week ago,” Ducharme said as the Canadiens prepared to host Vegas in Game 4 later in the day.
Montreal has a 2-1 series lead, with Game 5 at Vegas scheduled for Tuesday. If necessary, Game 6 will be in Montreal on Thursday and Game 7 at Vegas on Saturday.
Ducharme was asked if he’ll be required to spend 14 days in isolation.
“I’m confident I’ll be back before that,” he said.
Ducharme said he is fully vaccinated for the coronavirus and will clear the 2-week waiting period following his second shot on Wednesday.
It’s unclear whether the 48-year-old Ducharme will be able to return at that point.