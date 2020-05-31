BRIEFS: Monday, June 1

College Football
Former Wisconsin RB Shaw transferring to Cal
Former University of Wisconsin running back Bradrick Shaw has found a new home for his final collegiate season.
Shaw tweeted Saturday that he is graduate-transferring to the University of California.
He posted an image of himself in a Cal uniform holding a pair of footballs with the caption, “Grateful for this opportunity #GOBEARS.”
Cal had four running backs listed on its spring football roster — DeCarlos Brooks, Christopher Brown Jr., DeShawn Collins and Marcel Dancy. Brown Jr. led Golden Bears with 914 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but the group behind him is inexperienced. Shaw was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA due to a medical hardship.
Shaw, who came to UW from Birmingham, Alabama, battled back from a torn ACL in 2018 to appear in nine games in 2019. Shaw had 18 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. He finished his Badgers’ career with 202 carries, 938 yards and 10 touchdowns in 31 games.
After being a reliable backfield option in the 2016 season, Shaw looked to be in line for a larger role in 2017, but injuries limited him in training camp and Jonathan Taylor burst onto the scene and took over the No. 1 spot.
“I will forever be a Badger and cherish these awesome memories for the rest of my life!” Shaw tweeted when he announced his transfer from UW.
Shaw is one of six players from last year’s Badgers roster to enter the transfer portal.
College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests
ATLANTA — The College Football Hall of Fame is boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta.
The facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts were moved to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out amid nationwide unrest over the death in Minneapolis of a handcuffed black man who pleaded to police that he could not breathe.
Kimberly Beaudin, the hall’s chief executive director, said Sunday that the extensive glass facade of the nearly 95,000-square-foot building was shattered Friday night. Rioters also broke into the street-level gift shop, stole merchandise and left it “pretty trashed,” she added.
But, other than some broken glass that fell into a large exhibition area shaped like a football field, the interior of the hall was not breached by the protesters.
“All of it can repaired. All of it can be recovered. All of the merchandise can be replaced,” Beaudin told The Associated Press. “We’re very thankful.”
Previously located in South Bend, Indiana, the Hall of Fame opened a new $68.5 million facility in Atlanta in 2014, taking a prime spot adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and right across the street from Centennial Olympic Park.
It is part of a hub of downtown tourist attractions that also includes the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and a giant Ferris wheel.
That area became the epicenter of Atlanta’s protests over the death of George Floyd. Thousands of people jammed the streets, clashing with police and damaging businesses.
The Hall of Fame had been making plans to reopen after shutting down in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Beaudin said those plans likely will be pushed back because of the time needed to make repairs.
NFL
Goodell: ‘Tragic events’ call for ‘urgent need for action’
NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says “there remains an urgent need for action” following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests around the country that have followed.
From New York to Los Angeles and several cities in between, thousands protested Floyd’s death and repeated police killings of black men. Floyd was a handcuffed black man who died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests have prompted many sports figures — including athletes, coaches and league officials — to speak out in recent days.
“As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league,” Goodell said in his statement Saturday. “These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society.
“We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”
Goodell added that the protesters reactions “reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.” He also sent condolences to Floyd’s family — as well as those of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door on March 13. Arbery, who was the cousin of Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker, was a 25-year-old black man who was shot dead after being pursued by two white men while running in their neighborhood.
NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith sent a letter to all of the league’s players Saturday, addressing the events around the country.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!