BRIEFS: Monday, July 19

MLB
Brewers beat Reds 8-0 to sweep
CINCINNATI — Corbin Burnes returned to All-Star form, pitching sharply into the ninth inning and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep.
The Brewers stretched their NL Central lead to seven games over second-place Cincinnati. The Reds won three of four at Milwaukee last weekend.
Burnes (5-4) dominated in his first outing since he was the losing pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, when he went two innings and gave up two runs, including a 468-foot homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Burnes struck out 12 while allowing five hits and a walk in 8 1/3 innings, and finished with a 2.16 ERA. He didn’t allow a runner past first base until Cincinnati loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on two singles and an error.
Reliever Angel Perdomo came on to strike out Eugenio Suárez and Kyle Farmer to preserve the shutout.
Christian Yelich hit a solo homer in the seventh and Willy Adames added a two-run shot in the ninth. Tyrone Taylor and Jackie Bradley Jr. each drove in two runs in a four-run fifth.
Sonny Gray (2-5), who has been on and off the injured list with strained muscles around his rib cage, got the start and did fine until the Brewers got busy in the fifth inning.
Taylor’s bases-loaded, two-out single brought home two runs and Bradley tripled in two more.
Mets place deGrom on IL with forearm tightness
PITTSBURGH — The New York Mets will place right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness, manager Luis Rojas announced on Sunday.
The Mets ace first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday. Taijuan Walker will replace him against Pittsburgh.
DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.
“I’m frustrated,” deGrom said. “I don’t know what else to say. I guess it’s good news whenever structurally, everything looks good, but ... the level of frustration now is really high.”
He has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.
The Mets have not announced a corresponding transaction and Rojas said the team does not yet have a plan for who will start the first two games of a series at Cincinnati starting Monday.
The IL stint will be backdated. He will be eligible to return July 25, in the midst of a stretch of 18 games in 17 days for the Mets.
NHL
Canadiens’ Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft
After backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, Carey Price has been left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.
Price could become the face of the NHL’s 32nd franchise if general manager Ron Francis and his staff decide to take on one of the biggest contracts in hockey. He agreed to waive a clause in his contract to be exposed so Montreal could protect cheaper backup Jake Allen, but his goaltending ability, off-ice marketability and ties to the Pacific Northwest could make Price an attractive option even with a salary cap hit of $10.5 million for five more years.
The 2015 MVP and Vezina Trophy winner is the biggest star left unprotected for the Kraken to select, but there’s plenty of other talent available.
St. Louis winger Vladimir Tarasenko is an option two years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup after asking the Blues for a trade. Calgary exposed captain and 2019 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Mark Giordano. And Carolina surprisingly made forward Nino Niederreiter available.
The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning. Seattle will pick one player from everyone except Vegas — which just went through this process in 2017 — and announce those selections at the expansion draft Wednesday night.
Price is the most intriguing possible for Seattle, and the location likely helped convince the soon-to-be 34-year-old to waive his no-movement clause to be exposed. He played for the Western Hockey League’s Tri-Cities Americans a few hours drive away, and his wife, Angela, is from Kennewick, Washington.
That could make Price a natural cornerstone for the Kraken to build around like the Golden Knights did with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who was fresh off winning the Cup with Pittsburgh. Price and the Canadiens lost to Tampa Bay in five games in the final.
The back-to-back champion Lightning have easily the deepest pool of available players. Top-line winger Ondrej Palat, longtime forward Alex Killorn, third-line center Yanni Gourde and young defenseman Cal Foote are all exposed. Squeezed by the cap that’s remaining flat at $81.5 million, they could also work out a side deal with the Kraken to take Spokane native Tyler Johnson and his $5 million price tag for three more seasons.
Seattle has all the leverage and the benefit of cap space.