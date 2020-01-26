NFL
Bryant remembered as AFC beats NFC again in Pro Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pro Bowl turned into a Kobe Bryant tribute.
Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith, Tampa Bay’s Shaq Barrett and Detroit’s Darius Slay got together following a second-quarter sack and faked fadeaway jumpers in an homage to Bryant. Smith and several NFC teammates did it again following a fumble early in the third.
Green Bay receiver Davonte Adams pointed to the sky and flashed the No. 24 on his fingers as an ode to Bryant’s jersey after a touchdown catch in the third.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led a prayer with teammates before the game in the locker room.
The NFL’s annual all-star game also held a moment of silence for Bryant at the 2-minute warning in the first half, showing the retired NBA star’s picture on the scoreboards while announcing his death at age 41.
Several players removed their helmets during the break. Others took a knee and seemed to pray. Fans broke the silence by chanting “Ko-be! Ko-be!”
Players checked cellphones for updates before and during the game, all of them looking for information and answers.
Bryant died in a helicopter crash early Sunday near Calabasas, California, and the news put a damper on the NFL event held on the other side of the country.
The AFC ended up beating the NFC 38-33 for a fourth consecutive victory in Orlando. The latest one might have been the last near Walt Disney World. The NFL is considering moving the game around, with new, multi-billion-dollar stadiums in Las Vegas and Los Angeles being viable options.
The play of the day was Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt’s 82-yard fumble return in the fourth. Jacksonville defensive lineman Calais Campbell beat Dallas’ Travis Frederick and sacked Kirk Cousins on a fourth-and-goal play from the 9. Campbell stripped the ball, which Watt scooped up and went untouched the other way to put the AFC ahead 38-27.
The NFC had a chance to rally late and tried to take advantage of a new rule that allows the scoring team to retain possession by facing a fourth-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. Cousins threw a deep ball that Baltimore safety Earl Thomas intercepted.
Campbell was named the AFC’s defensive player of the game. Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was the offensive MVP.
Men’s College Basketball
No. 17 Maryland scores final 7 points to win at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jalen Smith capped a last-minute comeback by making the go-ahead layup with 14 seconds left Sunday to give No. 17 Maryland a 77-76 victory at Indiana.
The Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed by six with 1:25 left in the game. But they held the Hoosiers scoreless and scored the final seven points to win their third in a row.
Indiana had a chance to win it but Trayce Jackson-Davis’ short jumper bounced off the rim and Smith grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.
Smith finished with a career-high 29 points. He also had 11 rebounds.
Devonte Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead the Hoosiers (15-5, 5-4), who had won their previous two games and were trying to sweep two ranked foes this week.
Jarreau, White pace No. 25 Cougars in 68-49 win over USF
HOUSTON — DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points, and No. 25 Houston beat South Florida 68-49 on Sunday.
Caleb Mills had 11 points, and Chris Harris Jr. finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Houston (16-4, 6-1 American) shot 42% in winning its fourth straight game.
The Cougars held a 37-32 advantage in rebounding and had 17 second chance points.
Houston outscored the Bulls 34-26 in points in the paint.
Michael Durr had eight points and six rebounds, Antun Maricevic also scored eight points and Ezacuras Dawson III and Rashun Williams each added seven points for South Florida (8-12, 1-6). The Bulls lost their fifth straight game.
The Bulls shot 37%, including 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.
Houston went on a 17-5 run over a seven-minute span of the first half to take a 31-21 lead on two free throws by Jarreau with 1 ½ minutes left in the half. Houston led 31-23 at the half behind eight points from Jarreau.
Tulsa holds off UConn 79-75 in overtime for 5th straight win
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tulsa coach Frank Haith was impressed with the character his team showed on Sunday.
The Golden Hurricane saw a nine-point lead disappear in the second half, but rallied to beat UConn 79-75 in overtime to pick up their fifth straight win and sixth in the last seven games.
Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 28 points, while Darien Jackson and Brandon Rachal each added 14 for Tulsa (14-6, 6-1 American). which was coming off a 40-point rout of No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday.
The Golden Hurricane were picked to finish 10th in the American Athletic Conference but are currently in first place.
“I thought our team did a great job of handling the adversities that come with playing on the road and did some really gut-checking things,” Haith said.
Freshman James Bouknight had 16 points for the Huskies (10-9, 1-5) who have lost four straight and six of seven.
Tulsa led by five points at halftime and was up 41-32 after a layup from Jackson early in the second half.
Auto Racing
Taylor obliterates Rolex 24 field without his sons
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Wayne Taylor raised two sons to become world-class sports car drivers. In the biggest event in North America, the recent empty nester proved he’s still the man in charge.
Wayne Taylor Racing won the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona on Sunday for the second consecutive year, the third time in four seasons and fourth time overall, and moved within two Rolex victories of Chip Ganassi’s record six wins.
It was the first victory for the team owner without a Taylor behind the wheel and he grabbed his head in celebration, slammed the pit stand, then hugged his all-star driver lineup.
This Wayne Taylor Racing team came without either of the Taylor sons. Jordan, the youngest, left the team this year to become a factory driver for Corvette Racing while Ricky is in his third season driving an Acura for Team Penske.
Taylor had accomplished his dream by placing both of his boys in high-profile, properly funded rides. But that life goal forced him to rebuild his sports car program without either son.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.