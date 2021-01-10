BRIEFS: Monday, Jan. 11

“Our defense was tired of hearing the noise,” Jackson said. “And they did what they were supposed to do.”

Baltimore smothered a Tennessee offense that tied for fourth averaging 30.7 points a game and had more offensive yards per game during the season than any team but Kansas City. The Ravens finished with a 401-209 yards edge in total offense.

“This may be the best win I’ve ever been associated with ...,” said Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, who won a Super Bowl eight years ago. “It was a very strong effort. Our tackling was strong, all the outside backers. That kind of physicality. We were able to hit him with multiple helmets and take him back.”

The Titans lost their first home playoff game in 12 years and now have had three of their past eight postseasons ended on their own field by Baltimore.

Men’s College Basketball

Former UConn basketball |coach Dee Rowe dies at 91

STORRS, Conn. — Former UConn basketball coach Donald “Dee” Rowe, who served for more than five decades as an ambassador for the school’s athletic department and as a mentor for coaches including Jim Calhoun and Geno Auriemma, died on Sunday. He was 91.