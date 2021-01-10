BRIEFS: Monday, Jan. 11

NFL
Jackson gets playoff win, Ravens beat Titans 20-13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory, and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.
Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as the Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 Sunday in their AFC wild-card game.
Baltimore also shut down 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and held Tennessee to its fewest points all season.
The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted Ryan Tannehill’s pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left. After the turnover, the Ravens came onto the field and started waving good-bye to the Titans — drawing a taunting penalty they didn’t mind at all.
“We finished finally,” Jackson said. “We finally finished.”
The Ravens (12-5) snapped a string of 21 straight games lost by the franchise in either the regular season or playoffs when trailing by 10 or more. They will play either top-seeded Kansas City or Buffalo in a divisional game set up by how Baltimore stopped Henry for the first time in three games.
The All-Pro ran all over the Ravens with 328 yards rushing combined in the past two meetings. With both Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams back on the Baltimore D-line, Henry had his worst performance this season with 18 carries for 40 yards.
“Our defense was tired of hearing the noise,” Jackson said. “And they did what they were supposed to do.”
Baltimore smothered a Tennessee offense that tied for fourth averaging 30.7 points a game and had more offensive yards per game during the season than any team but Kansas City. The Ravens finished with a 401-209 yards edge in total offense.
“This may be the best win I’ve ever been associated with ...,” said Baltimore coach John Harbaugh, who won a Super Bowl eight years ago. “It was a very strong effort. Our tackling was strong, all the outside backers. That kind of physicality. We were able to hit him with multiple helmets and take him back.”
The Titans lost their first home playoff game in 12 years and now have had three of their past eight postseasons ended on their own field by Baltimore.
Men’s College Basketball
Former UConn basketball |coach Dee Rowe dies at 91
STORRS, Conn. — Former UConn basketball coach Donald “Dee” Rowe, who served for more than five decades as an ambassador for the school’s athletic department and as a mentor for coaches including Jim Calhoun and Geno Auriemma, died on Sunday. He was 91.
Rowe was hired as UConn’s coach in March of 1969 and was on the bench for eight years, leading the Huskies to the round of 16 in 1976. He was named New England Coach of the Year twice, in 1970 and in 1976.
After retiring as coach in 1977, Rowe launched the fundraising arm of UConn athletics and played a key role in raising money to build the school’s on-campus basketball arena, Gampel Pavilion.
In 1980, Dave Gavitt chose Rowe as an assistant coach for the U. S. Olympic men’s basketball team, which never got to play because of the U.S. boycott of the games in the Soviet Union.
He also was a member of the search committees that brought Hall of Fame coaches Calhoun and Auriemma to UConn.
“I learned from Dee just by watching, how he carried himself, just the way he was” Auriemma said Sunday. “He carried himself around like an old move star from the ‘30s and ’40s. I thought to myself, ‘Man, if I can coach long enough and grow up to be like him, I’ll be the happiest guy in the world.”’
In 2007, Rowe became a member of the inaugural class of UConn basketball’s “Huskies of Honor” with a plaque in Gampel Pavilion. In 2017, he received the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Rowe was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He played at Middlebury College in the early 1950s and earned a master’s degree in education from Boston University in 1953.
He served as director of athletics and basketball coach from 1955-1969 at Worcester Academy, building the school into a national prep school basketball power.
Rowe’s combined 21-year head coaching record at Worcester Academy and UConn was 300-132.
“From that day in May of 1986 when Dee told me I needed to accept the challenge and take the UConn coaching job, he has always been in my corner rooting for me, my family, and my teams,” Calhoun said in a statement. “Dee Rowe is a once-in-a-lifetime mentor who had a relentless pursuit of helping people and doing good. He will not, and cannot, be duplicated or replaced.”
Rowe was preceded in death by his wife, Ginny, in 2018. They had seven children and 17 grandchildren.
NBA
Wizards lose Bryant to torn ACL in left knee
WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Bryant is one of only two players who started all 10 games so far this season for the Wizards. He got hurt after incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the Wizards’ loss to the Heat on Saturday night.
An MRI performed Sunday confirmed the partial tear. The Wizards have not announced when Bryant will have surgery or given an exact timeline for his recovery, but the rehabilitation process following ACL tears and surgery typically take several months at a minimum.