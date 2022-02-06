BRIEFS: Monday, February 7

NFL

Bears hire 49ers’ Hightower as special teams coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus on Sunday.

Hightower spent the past five seasons as San Francisco’s special teams coordinator and has 15 years of NFL coaching experience. He replaces Chris Tabor in Chicago, where Hightower was assistant special teams coach on John Fox’s staff in 2016.

Special teams played a big role in San Francisco’s NFC championship game run this season. The 49ers blocked a punt and returned it for a tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of their divisional-round game at Green Bay, and former Bear Robbie Gould kicked the winning field goal. San Francisco also blocked a field goal by Green Bay at the end of the first half.

The 49ers then lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game.

From 2017-2020, the 49ers tied for second in the NFL in made field goals (124) and fifth in field goal percentage (88.6). San Francisco’s punt coverage ranked second in that span, holding opponents to 6.2 yards per return.

The Bears now have all three coordinators in place, with Hightower joining offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

Eberflus is in his first NFL head coaching job, replacing the fired Matt Nagy, after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis defensive coordinator. The Bears also have a new general manager, with Ryan Poles taking over for Ryan Pace.

Chicago went 6-11 this season.

NBA

Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

DENVER — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets.

Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team’s game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday’s deadline.

“Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside.

“James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have the best chance to win with James.”

Harden has missed two games with a left hamstring injury and been the subject of trade rumors, including a possible deal to send him to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons. Nash said Harden’s hamstring is tightness, not a strain, and he has lost strength in the ligament.

“For us, we just don’t want to take any chances,” Nash said. “We know last year we lost him for an extended period and we want to be conservative and make sure he resumes full strength so there isn’t an extended absence.”

Harden has missed 10 games in his first full season with Brooklyn.

The Nets entered Sunday’s game having lost seven in a row, including a blowout loss at Utah on Friday night.

Cavs acquiring LeVert from Pacers

CLEVELAND — Pulling off a major move before the NBA trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed in principle to acquire guard Caris LeVert in a trade with Indiana.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the proposed deal Sunday night shortly before the teams played.

The Cavs have moved into playoff position this season and believe they can win the Eastern Conference title. They’ve been aggressively shopping for more backcourt help after losing guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio to season-ending injuries.

LeVert is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists for the disappointing Pacers, who are 19-35 and already thinking about their future.

“Cleveland is in a great position, and adding a guy like Caris LeVert very well could push them to the top,” Carlisle said during his pregame new conference, which was slightly delayed as news of the trade broke.

“Caris has been a tremendous young man to work with here,” Carlisle said. “He’s a very special person and a very special player. He’s a first-class human being and a first-class pro and a tremendous player. I’m going to miss him.”

College Football

Miami hiring Michigan’s Gattis as OC

Miami is hiring Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to run new coach Mario Cristobal’s offense with the Hurricanes.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday that Gattis was leaving Michigan after three seasons to join Cristobal’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still being finalized, and no announcement was imminent from either school.

Gattis confirmed his decision in an interview with The Athletic. “It had to be something special to get me to leave something special, and this was it, man,” he said.

Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach this past season. He helped Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan ranked 22nd in the nation in yards per play at 6.39 and averaged 214 yards rushing per game, 15th best in major college football and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

The news comes just days after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced he was staying with his alma mater after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Harbaugh will now have to replace both of his coordinators from last year’s 12-2 team. Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left last month to become the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

Gattis joined Harbaugh at Michigan in 2019 after stints as an assistant coach at Alabama and Penn State.

At Penn State, he was passing game coordinator and receivers coach. He worked for two seasons at Penn State with Joe Moorhead, who was Cristobal’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons at Oregon.

Cristobal is reportedly expected to hire veteran assistant Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator. Steele was most recently defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2020.

Cristobal, a former Hurricanes’ offensive lineman, left Oregon after four full seasons as head coach to return home to Miami in December.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0