Men’s College Basketball
No. 22 West Virginia rallies, upsets No. 2 Ohio State 67-59
CLEVELAND — Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 Sunday.
The Mountaineers (11-1) trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54.
Kaleb Wesson’s 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes (11-2) within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession. Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.
West Virginia put the game away on two free throws by Jordan McCabe and a steal and score by Chase Harler to take its largest lead at 65-57. Harler scored 10 points and Culver finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Wesson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have split their last four games. Kyle Young grabbed 11 rebounds and Duane Washington Jr. had 12 points.
LSU hands Liberty its first defeat, 74-57
BATON ROUGE, La. — And then there were two.
Liberty’s hopes of going into the new year undefeated ended with a 74-57 loss to LSU Sunday.
The defeat left No. 8 Auburn and No. 15 San Diego State as the nation’s only unbeatens headed into 2020.
“Our No. 1 goal wasn’t to go undefeated,” said Liberty coach Ritchie McKay, whose team had won its first 14 games. “Our goal is keep getting better.
“Today didn’t go the way we’d hoped. But LSU played really motivated today.”
That the Tigers (8-4) were, especially after losses to East Tennessee and Southern Cal had them staring at a three-game losing streak entering SEC play.
“Our backs were against the wall,” said LSU junior guard Charles Manning. “You want to take it game-by-game, but we hadn’t been getting the results we wanted.
“We got them today because we played hard, played focused and played hard.”
Liberty came into the game No. 2 in the country in scoring defense (51.6 points-per-game allowed) and No. 6 field-goal percentage defense (35.6).
But LSU was able to get good backside penetration and wound up shooting 53.3% (32 of 60) against a team which hadn’t allowed more than 44% shooting in its first 14 games.
Darius Days led four double-figure scorers for LSU with 14 points.
Cheatham, Nebraska dump Texas A&M-CC 73-52
LINCOLN, Neb. — Haanif Cheatham scored 17 points and Nebraska opened up an 18-point, first-half lead and went on to beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-52 on Sunday.
Nebraska (6-7), up by 13 at intermission, saw Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-9) cut the lead to 10 at 38-28 early in the second period. But the Islanders were able to get no closer while Nebraska gradually stretched the lead, going up 20 on Jervay Green’s slam dunk and, six seconds later, layup that made it 57-37. Nebraska’s largest lead was 24.
Nebraska built its first half lead by holding the Islanders to just one field goal in a nearly 11-minute stretch that saw an 8-all tie turn into a 30-12 advantage after Cheatham’s free throws with 4:25 left in the period. The Islanders used a 9-4 spurt to cut the halftime margin to 34-21.
Nebraska won the game at the free throw line where the Huskers were 20 of 28 while the Islanders were 5 of 13.
Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Nebraska and Cam Mack and Matje Kavas finished with 10 points.
Hockey
Canada’s Lafreniere out for next game at world juniors
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Alexis Lafreniere’s knee injury will keep him out of Canada’s next game at the world junior hockey championship.
However, the star winger hasn’t been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
The 18-year-old was helped off the ice early in the second period of his team’s 6-0 loss to Russia on Saturday after twisting his left knee on an awkward fall.
Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny said Sunday an MRI done on the joint revealed no fracture or structural damage to ligaments.
Lafreniere has been ruled out of Canada’s game against Germany on Monday, but he could return later in the under-20 tournament.
Lafreniere, projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, scored the winning goal and added three assists in Canada’s 6-4 victory over the United States on Dec. 26.
