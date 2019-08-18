MLB
Nationals match team HR record with 8, rout Brewers 16-8
WASHINGTON — The Nationals matched a team record with eight home runs — including two by Juan Soto — in a 16-8 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday as Washington took two of three from a fellow contender in the NL playoff race.
Matt Adams and Victor Robles hit back-to-back homers in the first to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead, and Anthony Rendon and Soto did the same in the third as the advantage ballooned to 13-0. Washington has gone for back-to-back homers ten times this season.
Soto homered again in the fifth and now has 28 on the year.
Brian Dozier had his first multi-homer game of the season and now has 19 homers this year. Adam Eaton — who had a two-run triple in the second — hit his 10th homer in the fifth.
Erick Fedde (4-2) won his third consecutive start, allowing four runs on ten hits over five innings and striking out two.
Chase Anderson (5-3) lost for the first time since June 21, allowing a career-high ten runs on nine hits with one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.
Goldschmidt homers, Cardinals edge Reds 5-4 to stay in 1st
CINCINNATI — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, Tommy Edman added a solo shot among his three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals held off the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Sunday to split their four-game series.
Jack Flaherty’s scoreless streak was snapped at 23 innings, but he allowed only one run in five frames as St. Louis stayed in first place in the NL Central, just ahead of the Chicago Cubs.
Carlos Martinez gave up three straight hits and two runs to open the ninth but hung on for his 14th save, striking out Eugenio Suarez to end it. Suarez homered early but also committed a costly error at third base and grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the seventh.
Reds rookie Aristides Aquino went 0 for 2 with two walks after hitting 10 home runs in his previous 11 games.
Suarez went deep in the first inning, his first at-bat after missing Saturday’s game with a sprained left thumb. That run was the first against Flaherty (7-6) since a 5-3 win over Houston on July 26. The right-hander had thrown seven scoreless innings in each of his three previous August starts.
NFL
Bears release Fry, leaving Pineiro as kicker
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears’ kicking competition is over for now, with Eddy Pineiro the winner.
The Bears announced Sunday that Elliott Fry has been released after an offseason and preseason competition with Pineiro and several other kickers.
The Bears have been looking for a kicker since cutting Cody Parkey following his double-doink field goal miss of 43 yards in their 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pineiro, who kicked in college at Florida, cost the Bears a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft choice in a trade with the Oakland Raiders during the offseason. He was on injured reserve last season in Oakland.
Fry had been signed after the Alliance of American Football folded. He kicked for Orlando and in college had kicked at South Carolina.
The Bears still have two preseason games remaining and coach Matt Nagy said it’s still possible they’d sign another kicker if one of interest is released by another team.
College Football
Former Longhorns, NFL RB Benson dies in motorcycle accident
AUSTIN, Texas — Former NFL running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.
Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, said Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in the wreck Saturday night. Bassett said he did not have details of the accident.
Benson was one of the top high school recruits out of the West Texas town of Midland. According to Texas Football magazine, he is eighth on the career rushing list for Texas high schools. He led Midland Lee to three straight state championships, the only three in school history, from 1998-2000.
He then went on to be a key player in the Longhorns’ resurgence under coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004 and his 5,540 yards ranks second at the university and ninth in NCAA history. He scored 64 career touchdowns with the Longhorns and won the Doak Walker award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2004.
He was the only player in school history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in four seasons and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor in 2014.
