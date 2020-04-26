BRIEFS: Monday, April 27

NFL
Source: Saints, Winston in ‘advanced’ negotiations
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Winston and the Saints are in “advanced” talks, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing. The person declined to say whether there was any agreement on either the length of the contract or financial terms.
Yahoo Sports first reported the Saints’ interest in signing Winston as a backup.
Meanwhile, the Saints have announced that dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston, whom it drafted first overall out of Florida State in 2015, to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.
MLB
Hall of Fame broadcaster Scully home from hospital
LOS ANGELES — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized.
The team quoted Scully on Twitter Saturday saying, “I’m home and resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!” That’s a phrase announced before the start of every Dodgers home game.
The 92-year-old fell Tuesday at his Los Angeles-area home.
Scully thanked the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the staff, doctors and nurses at the hospital.
“I am so eternally grateful for their help and selfless service,” the tweet said.
Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
College Football
Louisville football signee shot and killed in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A star high school football player from Florida who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday, Orlando police said.
Dexter Rentz Jr. tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in a single game while playing as a sophomore at Ocoee High School, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Police said the high school senior was among four people hit by gunfire, and the only fatality, in a crime called into authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.
An outpouring of grief on social media paid tribute to Rentz, who was looking forward to becoming a wide receiver for the Cardinal.
Louisville’s head football coach, Scott Satterfield, lamented the death in a statement Sunday that described Rentz as “a great young man who had a contagious personality.”
When he announced some of his new recruits in February, Cardinals assistant coach Gunter Brewer called Rentz “a great kid” whom he looked forward to coaching, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Rentz had verbally committed with Louisville last June, the newspaper said, citing a radio interview in which he said his goal in his final year of high school was to grow as a leader and help “the young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”
Men’s College Basketball
Florida guard Andrew Nembhard declares for NBA draft again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard, who ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in assists last season, has declared for the NBA draft for the second consecutive year.
The Gators made the announcement Sunday, the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures. Nembhard hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he can retain his college eligibility and potentially return to school. He returned last year after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine.
The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country.
The Gators believe they are better equipped to handle Nembhard’s potential departure. They have Tre Mann, Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby to play the point next season.
Nembhard’s decision comes after two other Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to return to school.
Texas Tech freshman Ramsey exploring NBA draft, could return
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey is exploring the NBA draft while keeping open his options to return to the Red Raiders.
The school said Saturday that Ramsey would enter his name in the draft without representation of an agent.
Ramsey was Tech’s leading scorer and fifth in the Big 12 Conference with 15 points a game. The 6-foot-4 guard was voted the league’s newcomer of the year and was a second-team AP All-Big 12 selection. He ranked second in the league by making 42.6% of his 3-pointers.
Underclassmen have until June 3 to withdraw their name from the draft, which is scheduled for June 25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!