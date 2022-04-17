BRIEFS: Monday, April 18

MLB

Blue Jays broadcaster Martinez stepping away due to cancer

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping away from the broadcast booth.

Martinez said in a statement released by Sportsnet that Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics would be his last for “a little while” as he begins weeks of cancer treatment.

“I’m grateful for a tremendous medical team, who has given me great optimism that I will come through this with flying colors,” Martinez said. “I hope to rejoin my Sportsnet teammates for the stretch run later this season, but in the mean time I will be watching from the sidelines as I fight the good fight.”

Martinez has been associated with the Blue Jays since 1981, when he began a six-year stint as one of the team’s catchers. He played 17 big league seasons in Toronto, Kansas City and Milwaukee.

He was hired to manage the Blue Jays in 2001 but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.

Martinez began his broadcasting career as a color commentator in 1987 for Blue Jays games on TSN, and he’s also worked for ESPN, TBS and the Baltimore Orioles. He joined Sportsnet’s Blue Jays television crew in 2010.

Mark Shapiro, the team’s president and CEO, called Martinez a dear friend of the Blue Jays and a fixture in the Canadian baseball community.

“We have no doubt Buck will face the road ahead with courage, determination, and his signature positivity,” Shapiro said in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing him at the ballpark and on the broadcast again soon.”

Manoah wins second straight start, Blue Jays beat A’s 4-3

TORONTO — Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 Sunday.

Manoah (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits for the Blue Jays (6-4), who lead the AL East.

Toronto is 18-4 in Manaoh’s 22 career starts, winning the past 10 in a row.

“It’s pretty cool,” Manoah said of Toronto’s record in his outings. “I want those guys to know that I’m giving it my all every time. I think they kind of play off that energy.”

Manoah’s strong outing was a blessing for a Blue Jays rotation that took a hit when left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game because of a sore forearm.

“It’s never good when anybody goes on the IL, but it’s a part of the game,” Manoah said.

The right-handed Manoah, who pitched six shutout innings against the Yankees last week, saw a 15-inning scoreless streak dating to last season get snapped when Oakland’s Stephen Vogt hit a solo home run in the fifth. The homer was Vogt’s first.

Manoah retired 10 of the final batters he faced, using a double-play grounder to erase Chad Pinder’s single in the fifth.

“He doesn’t back down from anybody,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said of Manoah. “When he gets in trouble, he goes from 92 to 94.”

Left-hander Tim Mayza pitched 1 1/3 innings, Adam Cimber got two outs and Jordan Romano finished, extending his Blue Jays record streak of consecutive save conversions to 29. Romano leads the majors with six saves.

Oakland went 5-5 on a season-opening 10-game road trip to Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Toronto. The Athletics play 13 of their next 15 at home.

“I couldn’t be happier with the club’s energy, effort level and fight through these 10 days,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “The record may not reflect, right now, how well I feel we played on this road trip.”

Gurriel went 2 for 3 with an RBI. He had a sacrifice fly in the first, doubled and scored in the third, then singled and scored from first base in the fifth on a two-base throwing error by Athletics shortstop Kevin Smith.

NBA

Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks 115-91 in Game 1

MIAMI — Duncan Robinson couldn’t miss shots. Trae Young couldn’t make shots.

In simplest terms, that’s how Game 1 went for Miami and Atlanta.

Robinson came off the bench to set a franchise playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the top-seeded Heat forced Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the eighth-seeded Hawks in the opener of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.

“It’s always nice to throw the first punch,” Robinson said. “But in the grand scheme of things, it’s just winning one game.”

Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry had 10.

But this wasn’t about offense for Miami. It was about defense, so much so that even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra — a former point guard himself — spent some possessions in a defensive stance, clapping his hands and imploring his team to dig a little bit deeper on that end of the floor.

“You have to be on edge,” Spoelstra said.

The edge, for Miami, was razor sharp. Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019.

“You’ve got to give them credit,” Young said. “They came out aggressive.”

Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points. De’Andre Hunter scored 14 for the Hawks and John Collins added 10.

Game 2 is Tuesday.

Men’s College Basketball

Bates leaving Memphis for transfer portal after 1 year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emoni Bates, the five-star recruit who reclassified to 2021, has announced he’s entering the transfer portal after one season at Memphis.

Bates announced his decision Saturday on his Instagram account, saying he thanked Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and the rest of his coaching staff for giving him a chance to be a Tiger.

The 6-foot-9 forward has been called a generational talent and projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023. He reclassified to the class of 2021 last August and joined former AAU teammate Jalen Duren at Memphis.

The Tigers earned their first NCAA Tournament berth in eight years with Duren and Bates.

But Bates, from Ypsilanti, Michigan, started only 13 of 18 games and averaged 9.7 points, fifth most for Memphis. Bates played a game against East Carolina on Jan. 27, then didn’t play again for the Tigers until NCAA Tournament. He played three minutes against Boise State, then 12 in a loss to Gonzaga.

