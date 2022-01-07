Briefs Jan 8

YOUTH WRESTLING

Camp series scheduled in Winona

A youth wrestling camp series that will begin after New Year’s and continue through the end of March has been announced for interested competitors.

Who: Any boy or girl in grades 1–8 who is interested in learning how to wrestle and have fun doing it.

What: A program designed to introduce and enhance wrestling skills, as well as improve coordination and motor skills. The sport of wrestling incorporates athletic movement shown to improve performance in many other sports.

Where: Warrior Warehouse – Located on the west side of the Winona Mall in the space formerly occupied by The Batter’s Box.

When: We will meet every Wednesday from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on January 5 and finishing at the end of March.

Why: Our goals are to:

1) Learn the basics of wrestling

2) Get some great exercise

3) Have Fun!

How Much: The cost is $25 for the season. Scholarships are available. First two practices are free for any boy or girl who would like to give wrestling a try.

Questions, concerns, or suggestions can be directed to: Bill Schmidt at 454-5277 or williamaschmidt@yahoo.com.

NHL

Kaprizov scores in 4th straight, leaves injured, as Wild beat Bruins

BOSTON — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut and the Minnesota Wild snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Boldy, who played at Boston College last season and grew up about 20 miles southwest of Boston in Millis, Massachusetts, put Minnesota up 3-1 with a goal 12:26 into the second period, and the Wild hung on for their first win since Dec. 9, over the San Jose Sharks. The Wild had five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols since that victory.

Nico Sturm also scored for Minnesota and Kaapo Kahkonen had 36 saves for the Wild, who lost Kaprizov midway through the second period after he was hit from behind.

Kaprizov didn’t return after the hit from behind by Trent Frederic, which Evason described as “predatorial.” Evason said he was still waiting to hear how severely Kaprizov was injured.

“He’s as tough and gritty as you get, right? And he doesn’t come back in that hockey game. It doesn’t look good,” Evason said.

Frederic was called for boarding and unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, plus five minutes for fighting Dmitri Kulikov, who went right after Frederic after the hit on Kaprizov. The rather one-sided fight ended with Frederic landing several unanswered blows, but Kulikov said he was glad to stand up for his teammate.

“Kirill was in a vulnerable position and he still went for a hit. You don’t want to see your teammate go down like that,” Kulikov said.

NFL

Cards designate Watt to return, could help in playoffs

TEMPE, Ariz. — Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team’s defense during the playoffs.

The Cardinals made the move Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona’s practice facility to try to be ready for the playoffs.

Watt signed with the Cardinals during the offseason after spending his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. The veteran had five tackles for a loss and a sack in seven games before the shoulder injury, which occurred during the Arizona’s 31-5 victory over the Texans on Oct. 24.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t sure if Watt would be able to contribute in the playoffs, but it’s still a possibility. Watt won’t play in the regular-season finale against the Seahawks on Sunday.

“It’s procedural,” Kingsbury said. “He’s done all he can do in the training room and weight room. So we’ll get him back out there, work him through some things. But he’s attacked that rehab just like you’d assume he would. Nobody’s seen anybody go at it quite like he has over the past couple months. It’s been awe inspiring to watch him every day and it’s always good to have him back on the field.”

Vrabel says Titans have time to decide on activating Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says the team has some time to make the decision on moving Derrick Henry from injured reserve back to the active roster.

Vrabel likes what he’s seen of the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the three days Henry has practiced.

“I think that he looked good,” Vrabel said Friday. “We continue to track his speed and his mileage and volume and see how he responds. Two days on the turf, we will see where he is at (Saturday) and see how he responds. I feel good about where he is at.”

Henry, who turned 28 on Tuesday, broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry led the league with 937 yards rushing when he was put on injured reserve. The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.

The Titans (11-5) travel Saturday to Houston for their regular season finale against the Texans (4-12). They need a victory to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC along with a first-round bye that this franchise hasn’t earned since 2008.

A winter storm that dropped 6 inches of snow Thursday in Nashville sent the Titans indoors for practice the past two days. Vrabel said practicing indoors wouldn’t affect the decision of activating Henry.

“You are still able to do stuff that he would normally do in practice if we were outside,” Vrabel said.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry has been out nine weeks counting the Titans’ bye Dec. 5. Henry is averaging a league-high 117.1 yards a game. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns rushing.

Henry has 461 yards rushing with five TDs combined in his past two games in Houston.

