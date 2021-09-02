BRIEFS: Friday, September 3

At issue is how much the project would cost taxpayers in what Raccuia called a public-private partnership that would potentially include NFL funding. The expectation is the public will be asked to fund more than 50% of the cost.

Titans’ Casey retires after 10 seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says his body helped him make the hard decision to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver.

“The body itself told me what it’s going to be,” Casey said Thursday at a news conference. “And I couldn’t keep going out there and damaging myself and not be there for my family for the long haul. So I made the decision to go ahead and call it quits.”

Casey made his announcement at Nissan Stadium, where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a team two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse’s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era.