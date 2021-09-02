BRIEFS: Friday, September 3

NFL
Bills won’t renew lease in July ’23 without new stadium deal
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills won’t renew their lease with the state and county without a partially publicly funded agreement in place for a proposed new $1.4 billion stadium, leaving the team’s future uncertain beyond July 2023.
“No, we absolutely will not,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia told Buffalo’s WBEN-Radio on Thursday.
In saying the topic of relocation has not been raised during discussions with government officials, Raccuia didn’t entirely rule out that possibility by using the word “yet” when asked if the Bills might begin looking elsewhere once the lease expires in about 23 months.
“We’re not even focused on that, yet,” said Raccuia, who is chief negotiator in talks for PSE, the parent company which owns the Bills.
“We’re just committed to getting everybody together as quickly as possible to get to a solution,” he added. “Talking about options and what happens if, that serves no purpose. It’s not where any of our focus or resources are being dedicated.”
During a wide-ranging interview, Raccuia otherwise confirmed the cost, size and location of the Bills proposing to build a stadium in Orchard Park, New York, across the street from their current facility, Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973.
At issue is how much the project would cost taxpayers in what Raccuia called a public-private partnership that would potentially include NFL funding. The expectation is the public will be asked to fund more than 50% of the cost.
Titans’ Casey retires after 10 seasons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says his body helped him make the hard decision to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver.
“The body itself told me what it’s going to be,” Casey said Thursday at a news conference. “And I couldn’t keep going out there and damaging myself and not be there for my family for the long haul. So I made the decision to go ahead and call it quits.”
Casey made his announcement at Nissan Stadium, where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a team two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse’s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era.
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk congratulated Casey on his career, saying there was no greater model for what a player can do on and off the field than Casey. On the field, she said he was a force helping rebuild the franchise’s culture of success capped by being a captain of the 2019 team that reached the AFC championship game.
General manager Jon Robinson, who traded Casey to Denver in March 2020, said it was easy to see the tackle’s passion for football, dedication to his teammates, his leadership and skills — along with his dominance on the field. He called him a “Titan for life” after an outstanding career.
“We talk about players that you’ve got to stop week in and week out, for the opposing team” Robinson said. “And you can rest assured 99 was one of those guys for the opposing team. His picture was up there as a guy we’ve got to stop.”
Casey started 140 of 142 career games with 51 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He missed only five games with the Titans as the 77th pick overall in the third round of the 2011 draft out of Southern California.
MLB
Mets place Scott on paid leave, acting GM pleads not guilty
NEW YORK — Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave Thursday by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and some traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended. He is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.
Scott, 44, was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York, hours after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.
Police found Scott asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused an alcohol breath test.
In a statement Thursday, the Mets said they placed Scott on administrative leave “until further notice,” and team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s responsibilities.
Scott will be paid while on administrative leave, the club confirmed.
He was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.
Following news of his arrest, the Mets said Wednesday that Scott would not accompany the team on its upcoming road trip, which begins Friday in Washington. New York was set to wrap up a homestand Thursday night against the Miami Marlins.
Also Wednesday, the Mets confirmed an ESPN report that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation at Cohen’s house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was attended by players as well. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m., the club said.
NBA
League tells teams vaccinated players won’t need regular tests
Fully vaccinated NBA players and coaches are not expected to be subject to regular coronavirus testing this season, the league told its teams Thursday.
Exceptions to that policy will include situations such as a player or coach showing symptoms generally associated with the coronavirus or being exposed to an unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19.
Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to be tested on all days involving practice or travel and likely will be tested twice on game days. They’ll also have to wear masks at team facilities and during travel.
And everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be expected to submit to an antibody test before the season “to better identify individuals with a limited or waning immune response to vaccination,” the league said.
It is still unclear if players will need to be tested on off days, the league said.
Players, vaccinated or not, who return a positive or inconclusive test result again will be required to isolate immediately. It would likely be for 10 days if those test results are eventually confirmed as positive.
Teams will likely have to arrange seating in almost all situations — travel, meals, meetings, even locker-room setups — to ensure that players who are not fully vaccinated are not seated directly next to another player.
Earlier this week, the NBA told teams that in response to local regulations in New York and San Francisco teams, they would be required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply. The league also told teams that visiting teams would be exempt from those requirements in both cities but that the rules would apply to home teams, meaning the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.