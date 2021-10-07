BRIEFS: Friday, October 8

NFL

Packers appear on verge of adding ex-Cowboys LB Smith

GREEN BAY — Jaylon Smith appears to be on his way to the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that “nothing’s official yet,” but added that he believes Smith is in Green Bay while discussing how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers.

“I just think (he’s) a veteran guy who’s played at a really high level and just can bring kind of a mentality and leadership to our defense,” LaFleur said.

“Certainly he’s going to be behind quite a bit, being the fact we’re heading to Week 5 and it’s a totally different system, so there’s going to be a lot of work that needs to be put in, not only from him but from our coaching staff to get him up to speed, but we’ll let him kind of come in here and compete to play.”

LaFleur added that it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers (3-1) as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati (3-1).

Smith made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement in 2019 and led the Cowboys in tackles each of the past two seasons, but his play had dipped over the past year. Smith played just 16 snaps in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Cowboys cleared the way for rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Cowboys released Smith at the same time they anticipated getting linebacker Keanu Neal back after the converted safety missed two games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

“I like him as a person, and he’s a super like friendly, happy guy, even on the field,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday when he was asked about Smith.

“He’s a fierce competitor, but he always has a smile on his face. So I appreciate that about him, and it was just more of a respectful competitor-to-competitor conversation after the game.

“I haven’t heard if anything’s been done yet, but in general, I think anytime you add a veteran player to a team, there’s the possibility of a guy getting an opportunity who’s played football before at a high level, and sometimes it just takes an environment switch for some of those guys to play their best football.”

Smith’s pending move to Green Bay would reunite him with LaFleur, who spent the 2014 season as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach when Smith was starring for the Fighting Irish.

Source: Browns’ Mayfield has torn labrum in left shoulder

BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield’s non-throwing shoulder is damaged.

The Browns quarterback is playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder that will not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Mayfield will continue to start as long as the injury doesn’t worsen, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

It’s possible Mayfield could play the remainder of the season with the injury and then undergo a procedure.

Mayfield hurt his shoulder while tackling Houston safety Justin Reid after throwing an interception against the Texans on Sept. 19. He led the NFL in completion rate after two games (81.6%), but has dropped to 65.5%.

Last week, Mayfield was unusually inaccurate, completing just 15 of 33 passes in a win over Minnesota. On Wednesday, he disclosed he’s been wearing a harness on the shoulder and added “it shouldn’t” be bothering his passing ability.

From staff and wire reports

But the disclosure of the tear could explain some of Mayfield’s uneven play the past two weeks — wins over Chicago and Minnesota.

NBA

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. By late morning, 16 of the defendants were in custody, authorities said.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

A request for comment to the league wasn’t immediately returned.

According to the indictment, the scheme developed after Terrence Williams — who began his career as a first-round NBA draft pick in 2009 — submitted $19,000 in fraudulent claims to the plan in November 2017 for chiropractic care. The claims led to a $7,672 payout for Williams.

The indictment said he then recruited other former NBA players to defraud the plan and offered to provide fraudulent invoices from a chiropractor and dentist in Southern California and a wellness office in Washington state.

At least 10 of the ex-players paid kickbacks totaling about $230,000 to Williams, according to the court papers. A lawyer who has represented Williams in the past declined to comment.

What was then the New Jersey Nets picked Williams as No. 11 in the 2009 draft. He went on to play with four franchises — the Nets, Boston, Houston and Sacramento — over four seasons as a role player, averaging 7.1 points per game. He was waived by Boston two days after his 26th birthday in 2013 and hasn’t appeared in the league since.

Among others who were charged, Anthony Wroten, Ruben Patterson and Darius Miles were the only players who averaged double figures for their NBA career.

MLB

Federal jury convicts ticket broker in White Sox ticket scam

CHICAGO — A federal jury has convicted a ticket broker of allegedly bilking the Chicago White Sox out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by fraudulently selling tickets to the team’s games with the help of two White Sox ticket sellers.

After a four-day trial, the jury in Chicago convicted Bruce Lee, 35, on Wednesday of 11 counts of wire fraud. A federal judge set Lee’s sentencing for Jan. 10.

An indictment made public last year alleged that Lee, owner of Chicago-based brokerage Great Tickets, made more than $860,000 by fraudulently selling nearly 35,000 tickets over four baseball seasons from 2016 to 2019.

Lee’s attorney, Nishay Sanan, said he believes the jury “got it wrong” and said Lee will “continue to fight” the conviction.

“They didn’t look at the evidence that the government presented,” Sanan said in an email.

Prosecutors said two now-former White Sox ticket sales booth staffers, James Costello and William O’Neil, generated thousands of complimentary and discount tickets — without required vouchers — and gave them to Lee in exchange for cash.

Lee would then sell the tickets on the online resale forum StubHub while the White Sox received nothing, prosecutors said.

“This is a case about greed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider earlier told the jury.

Costello and O’Neil pleaded guilty in August 2020 to federal charges for their roles in the scheme and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The White Sox said in a statement that the team is “very pleased by the determination of the jury in this case. We are glad that the person who orchestrated the theft and profited the most has been held accountable.”

