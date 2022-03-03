BRIEFS: Friday, March 4

MLB

League, union meet for 1 1/2 hours

NEW YORK — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 1 1/2 hours Thursday and discussed the major issues in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.

Union general counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also participated in the session.

The players’ association executive board was to hold a conference call later Thursday. The sides then may decide the next step in the drawn-out negotiations.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that opening day on March 31 and the first two series for each team this season had been canceled. He said there would be insufficient training time for the March 31 openers.

Negotiating teams then headed home.

The sides had made progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining that ended at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday but were still far apart on areas that include the key economic components of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries. The sides expressed anger at each other’s proposals when talks resumed later that day.

Fitch Ratings said the cancellation will not impact MLB and stadium-level debt ratings for now due to liquidity that included dedicated debt reserve funds sufficient for a season-long stoppage. Fitch said MLB’s media contracts are structured for continued payments in 2022 during a lockout, with the possibility of repayments due later.

“The coronavirus-affected 2020 season demonstrates that the league and its teams have financial resources to withstand a shortened season, albeit with reliance on liquidity support from ownership or debt financing,” Fitch said. “Under a one-month cancellation, we expect MLB will be able to preserve national media revenue at levels close to those agreed to under contract.”

Fitch added “a prolonged work stoppage could also alienate fans and corporate sponsors, which could not only affect revenue in the current season but could drag on the growth of the sport in the longer term.” It also said “team and stadium financings will face rating pressure sooner than the league if the lockout extends beyond April.”

NFL

League suspends all COVID protocols

The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining.

In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.

Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.

Teams are required to remain in compliance with state and local laws and may continue “reasonable measures to protect their staff and players,” said the memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Regardless of vaccination status, players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can require it individually. Social distancing signs no longer are required as well.

The league eliminated mandatory testing of players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Testing will occur only when clinically indicated or at the direction of a team physician.

But each team must have a facility to accommodate anyone who reports symptoms that require testing.

Weight room restrictions, including capacity limits, have been dropped, though each team can impose its own rules for weight room usage.

Contact tracing devices have not been required since Jan. 3, and the service is being discontinued.

The league is encouraging everyone to continue monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 on a daily basis before entering the team facility. Any individual who tests positive must isolate for five days after the positive test.

No NFL games were canceled during the past two seasons because of the pandemic, though many were moved during the 2020 schedule. About 95% of the players and nearly 100% of team personnel were vaccinated, the league reported.

The NHL previously dropped virus testing for individuals without symptoms and other distancing protocols. MLB has not made any moves due to the lockout of players and no new collective bargaining agreement. The NBA hasn’t altered protocols; Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash and Phoenix Suns All-Star player Devin Booker both were placed in health and safety protocols this week.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pitino says he’s committed to Iona, denies Maryland interest

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Rick Pitino said Thursday he loves coaching at Iona and is committed to his players amid speculation he could be a candidate for the Maryland job.

“The University of Maryland is one of the premier institutions of higher learning,” Pitino said on Twitter. “(Its) basketball program can be among the nation’s best. I hope they find the next great Gary Williams. I love coaching at Iona, and I’m totally committed to my players. It will not be me.”

Pitino, who won national titles coaching Kentucky and Louisville, is in his second season at Iona. The Gaels (24-5) had a game at Manhattan on Thursday night.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon stepped down in early December, and assistant Danny Manning took over the program as interim coach.

Williams, a Hall of Famer, led the Terrapins to their only national title in men’s basketball in 2002.

