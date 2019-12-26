College Football
QB Eason leaves Washington early, will enter NFL draft
SEATTLE — Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.
Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status.
“I want to thank everyone at the UW — my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans — for making these last two years so memorable,” Eason said in a statement. “I’m very happy that I was able to come home and play for the Dawgs, and will always be grateful.”
Eason’s decision caps weeks of debate about his future. He chose to play in Washington’s bowl game victory over Boise State rather than follow the path of NFL-bound teammates Hunter Bryant and Trey Adams, who skipped the game.
Washington’s coaching change from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake and the subsequent decision to fire offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan added another layer to Eason’s decision.
MLB
White Sox agree to deal with Encarnación
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnación, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.
Encarnación is due $11 million in salary next season and a $1 million signing bonus, with the White Sox holding an option for the 2021 season.
Encarnación hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last season. The three-time All-Star led the American League with 21 homers when the Mariners dealt him to New York in June. But the Yankees declined an option for next season after he was limited by oblique problems down the stretch.
Encarnación batted .249 with 13 homers and 37 RBIs in 44 regular-season games with the Yankees. He hit .308 while New York pounded Minnesota in the AL Division Series, but slumped badly in the AL Championship Series against Houston.
NBA
Pistons guard Kennard out 2 weeks with knee tendinitis
DETROIT — Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard is expected to be out of the lineup for two weeks because of knee tendinitis.
The team made the announcement Thursday, saying Kennard will be evaluated again before returning to play in early January.
The third-year pro is averaging nearly 16 points per game, tied with Blake Griffin and trailing only Andre Drummond in scoring on the team. Kennard is making a team-high 2.6 3-pointers per game and 4.1 assists to rank second on the team.
The former Duke star averaged fewer than 10 points per game during his first two NBA seasons after Detroit drafted him No. 12 overall in 2017.
NHL
Blackhawks Ds Seabrook, de Haan out for rest of season
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will have surgery three times in the next three months, raising questions about his future after winning three Stanley Cup titles with his only NHL team.
The 34-year-old Seabrook is scheduled for a season-ending operation on his right shoulder on Friday. He also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February.
Seabrook is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000.
The last-place Blackhawks placed Seabrook and fellow defenseman Calvin de Haan on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, creating significant space under the salary cap. De Haan also is scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgery on Friday.
Chicago also announced Brandon Saad will be sidelined three weeks with a right ankle injury. The rugged forward got hurt during last week’s 4-1 victory at Winnipeg.
The 6-foot-3 Seabrook has been a steady, durable presence for Chicago since his NHL debut in 2005. He has 103 goals and 361 assists in 1,114 games, plus 20 goals and 39 assists in 123 playoff appearances.
He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
He was a healthy scratch for Chicago’s 4-1 loss to Colorado on Dec. 18. The Blackhawks then announced the next day he was undergoing further medical evaluation.
De Haan was acquired in a June trade with Carolina. He had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason.
