BRIEFS: Friday, December 10

NFL

Packers’ Cobb will be out ‘for a while’ with core injury

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer.

“Cobby’s going to be out for a while,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “He had a pretty significant injury.”

The NFC North-leading Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night.

Cobb had emerged as a reliable playmaker this season in his second stint with Green Bay after the Packers reacquired him at the suggestion of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers sent a draft pick to the Houston Texans for Cobb at the start of training camp.

The 31-year-old has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season. That marked Cobb’s highest single-season total for touchdown receptions since having six for Green Bay in 2015.

He caught two touchdowns each in victories over Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Cobb had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a Nov. 28 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams before his injury caused him to miss the second half of the game.

Cobb previously played for the Packers from 2011-18 before spending 2019 with Dallas and 2020 with Houston.

NBA

COVID-19 concerns cause Pacers, Raptors to cancel practices

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled their Thursday practices, citing an abundance of caution with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Both teams made the announcements on Twitter and made clear that it was a precautionary move.

Indiana has won twice this week — beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the health and safety protocols on Nov. 30.

Team officials were not expected to provide any additional details Thursday. Indiana is scheduled to host Dallas on Friday.

The Raptors lost to Oklahoma City at home on Wednesday night and are scheduled to host the Knicks on Friday.

Toronto has not had any positive COVID-19 tests since the season began and team officials have said all players are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported it had obtained an NBA memo that reminded teams that any unvaccinated players would not be allowed to travel to Toronto starting Jan. 15 because of new Canadian laws mandating all visitors entering the country be vaccinated. The report also said teams must provide the league office with a list of unvaccinated players by Friday.

NBA officials have said that 97% of the league’s players are vaccinated.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

QB Young of Alabama voted AP Player of the Year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is The Associated Press college football player of the year, giving the Crimson Tide its second consecutive winner.

Young received 42 of 53 first-place votes from AP Top 25 voters and 137 points to easily finish ahead of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (four first-place votes, 67 points) for the AP Player of the Year honor presented by Regions Bank.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was third; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was fourth; and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fifth.

Young, Huchinson, Pickett and Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented Saturday in New York.

A sophomore and first-year starter, Young passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading the top-ranked Tide to the Southeastern Conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tide will face No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl.

Young capped his season with an SEC championship game record 421 yards passing against Georgia last week.

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith became the first Alabama player to win AP player of the year in 2020. Young is the 18th quarterback to win the award since it was established in 1998.

MEN’S SOCCER

Villarreal last team to advance in Champions League

BERGAMO, Italy — Villarreal secured the final place in the last 16 of the Champions League by holding on for a 3-2 win at Atalanta on Thursday in a game that had been postponed because of snowfall.

The Spanish side only needed a draw to advance as runner-up from Group F but jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the 51st minute before holding off Atalanta’s comeback attempt.

Arnaut Danjuma opened the scoring in the third minute on a counterattack with a clinical finish between the legs of Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Étienne Capoue doubled the advantage before halftime, striking into the roof of the net, and Danjuma added his second after the break when he turned around his marker before scoring.

Atalanta answered with two goals from Duván Zapata and substitute Ruslan Malinovskyi but it was too late to turn things around.

Atalanta finished third in the group and will enter a playoff to get into the last 16 of the second-tier Europa League, the competition Villarreal won last season.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday but had to be rescheduled because of heavy snow in northern Italy.

