BRIEFS for Wednesday, March 4

COLLEGE SPORTS
MIAC gives go-ahead for spring sports
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Presidents’ Council approved plans to move forward with spring and postponed fall sports competition. Teams may officially begin competing again as early as March 5.
The MIAC is planning for a full spring-sport season, including conference championships for baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and outdoor track and field. For postponed fall sports competing in the spring, soccer and volleyball will participate in a condensed schedule, while cross country and football teams will have the autonomy to schedule up to four contests as each institution sees fit. There will not be conference championships for fall sports this spring. MIAC institutions retain the ultimate authority over whether or not to participate in intercollegiate athletics or MIAC schedules this spring.
Based on current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, MIAC fall and spring sport teams will wear protective face coverings during all practices and competitions this spring. This rule will also apply to any non-conference opponents traveling to a MIAC institution. MIAC teams traveling out of state will adhere to local, state, and host protocol. Conference masking policies will be assessed as the season progresses while working with MDH.
Once competition is able to move outdoors, each MIAC institution will create its own policy regarding spectator attendance, in accordance with Minnesota Department of Health and campus protocol. No spectators are permitted when a contest is conducted at an on-campus indoor facility (including domes). When a contest is conducted at an off-campus indoor facility and a MIAC team is designated as the host, spectators are limited to remaining outside of the playing area, contingent upon the facility and campus spectator policies.
The MIAC also adjusted the framework of winter sports as a result of numerous game postponements and the cancellation of NCAA winter championships. The MIAC will not recognize a regular season conference champion in basketball or hockey this winter and will instead allow institutions the autonomy to continue to compete beyond March 6 (basketball) and March 13 (hockey).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kleman’s no-hitter highlights sweep
ST. PAUL — It may only be the first week of March but it appears Winona State ace Jordyn Kleman is already in midseason form.
The redshirt senior and La Crosse Logan High School graduate recorded her eighth-career no-hitter as she tossed five hitless innings in the 12th-ranked Warriors 10-0 victory over Bemidji State in game one of a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at the West St. Paul Dome.
The Warriors (4-0) earned the sweep after scoring three runs in the ninth inning to take the twinbill 7-5.
The only blemish for the right-hander was a hit batter to the third hitter of the game. She finished with seven strikeouts, while facing just one batter over the minimum to pick up her second win of the season.
The offense gave her more than enough run support thanks to a five RBI game from Libby Neveau. The sophomore third baseman was 3-for-3 with a grand slam that was a part of a five-run second inning. Right fielder Marissa Mullen also homered — a three-run shot in the first to get the offense going.
Kleman earned the win in game No. 2 as well as she entered in hopes of preserving a 4-3 lead in the seventh, but the Beavers scratched out a run on a two-out, RBI single. The game would go to extras before Teaghen Amwoza delivered a two-run single as part of a three-run ninth inning. Kleman then shut the door.
NFL
Vikings release Rudolph
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary cap space.
Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. By terminating his contract with three years remaining, the Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season.
“A pro’s pro,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said on Twitter. “Best hands and the smartest player I’ll ever play with.”
Rudolph, who caught the winning touchdown pass from Cousins in overtime of Minnesota’s win at New Orleans in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the 2019 season, had his usage in the passing game drop off considerably over the past two years as the Vikings leaned hard on running back Dalvin Cook and their top two wide receivers.
Rudolph was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for community service. He and his wife, Jordan, developed a deep fondness for the patients at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
“From the moment we drafted Kyle as a young man out of Notre Dame in 2011, through his 10th season with the Vikings in 2020, he has been one of the premier tight ends in the NFL and most influential and positive leaders I’ve ever been around,” general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement distributed by the team. “Kyle and Jordan have made such an immeasurable impact on our team and community that may never be matched.”
The Vikings will now certainly expand the role of Irv Smith Jr. at tight end, where Tyler Conklin also made strides in 2020 as a run blocker and pass catcher. The 31-year-old Rudolph’s leadership and reliability will be missed, though. He started 98 consecutive games including the playoffs until a foot injury kept him out of the final four weeks last season.
Rudolph’s touchdown total is the most among tight ends in Vikings history. In a farewell-to-Minnesota essay posted on The Players’ Tribune website, he said he was particularly proud of leaving the Vikings as their longest-tenured player.
“An insane run in today’s NFL. I mean, we made it to a third contract with each other,” Rudolph said, noting his prime parking spot in the lot at team headquarters. “Just an unbelievably clutch situation during those Minnesota winters. Hate losing it, but shout-out to the next car up. Treat our spot well.”