‘Damsels and Dragons’ to discuss insects
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will co-sponsor “Damsels and Dragons of Wisconsin and Minnesota” beginning at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Winona History Center, 160 Johnson St., Winona.
The program will feature naturalist and wildlife photographer Dan Jackson and be followed by a discussion session.
Jackson’s presentation will inform attendees on the insect Order Odonata, which includes dragonflies and damselflies. Jackson is a past president and current treasurer of both the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society and the Coulee Region Audubon Society.
For more information, visit the Friends webpage at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org or call 507-454-7351.
Harvest House to meet
Harvest House will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the basement of The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, 625 E. Fourth St., Winona, as well as on the third Wednesday of each month until June.
The meeting on Feb. 19 will feature a Valentine’s Day party and bingo, and members are asked to bring a food item at each meeting to be donated to help area families in need.
The Harvest House is a service organization that acknowledges older adults’ values and dignity, with an aim to cultivate and implement social awareness, service to others, new religious experiences and community involvement.
Membership is open to both men and women of all backgrounds and beliefs, and new members are welcome with annual dues of just $5.
Harvest House members and guests will also be going to the Old Log Theater on April 8, with an $80 cost covering bus fare, show ticket, lunch and gratuities. Call Julie Beth at 507-313-9337 to sign up, or Bonnie at 507-454-2717 to learn more about the group.
