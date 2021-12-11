Brian Urlacher explains how great quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers create aura of invincibility

GREEN BAY — Brian Urlacher heard what Aaron Rodgers said.

No, no. Not the “I own you! I still own you!” boast the Green Bay Packers quarterback shouted at the denizens of Soldier Field back in October, when Rodgers gleefully rubbed his success against the Chicago Bears into the faces of their faithful supporters.

Although, Urlacher heard that, too.

“He ain’t lying, is he?” the retired Bears linebacker and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee said with a laugh.

But it was something else Rodgers said recently that caught Urlacher’s attention — a comment the reigning NFL MVP said following the Packers’ pre-bye 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

“Look,” Rodgers said that evening. “When I step on the field, I expect greatness.”

And for nearly 14 years as the Packers’ starter, Rodgers has delivered that — just as his predecessor, Brett Favre, did for the 16 years before that. The brilliant quarterbacking those two have given their teams over the past three decades is the clear reason why the Packers have flipped the all-time series with the Bears and now lead it 101-94-6 entering Sunday night’s prime-time showdown at Lambeau Field.

At the time of Favre’s 1992 arrival, the Packers trailed the Bears in the all-time series 55-79-6. But since then, the Packers are 46-15 in the rivalry’s last 61 meetings, including their 24-14 win in Chicago on Oct. 17. That victory gave the Packers a 22-5 record against the Bears in games started by Rodgers, including their 2010 NFC Championship Game victory that sent them to Super Bowl XLV.

All of which underscores something that Urlacher knows all too well: Having greatness at the quarterback position gives your team a chance to win every time it takes the field — regardless of whatever else is happening to your team. And more importantly, it creates a belief among the rest of the players that can’t be conjured up by other means.

“Watching y’all play, I never feel like you’re going to lose a game,” Urlacher said during an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” at midweek. “As long as No. 12 is back there, if you’re getting beat, if you’re underdogs, whatever, it’s never going to be over until that clock says 0:00. I always feel like you have a chance to win.

“And you can’t say that about a bunch of teams in the NFL just based on their quarterback.”

Including, Urlacher admits, the Bears. Even as he, and Bears fans everywhere, pin their hopes on their latest attempt at finding the right guy — rookie first-round pick Justin Fields, who is set to return to the starting lineup after missing two games with cracked ribs — Urlacher is all too familiar with what happens to teams who don’t have a field-tilting player at the game’s most indispensable position.

“As a fan, looking at the Packers, I know they have a chance to win every single week as long as he’s playing. There’s no doubt about it,” Urlacher explained. “Now, as a player, you don’t ever (allow yourself to) feel like you don’t have a chance to win a game as you’re getting ready for (that) game. If you do, you probably already lost. So when I got ready for games, I never felt like, ‘Oh man. We don’t have a quarterback like Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers, so we’re probably going to lose this week.’ You don’t go into a game like that.”

And for those Packers fans, however many of them there are, who’ve grown tired of Rodgers and would rather see him traded for a truckload of draft picks so 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love can ascend to the starting spot, Urlacher has a message for them: Be careful what you wish for.

“Oh man. That would be great! They’ve been so lucky the last 25, 30 years,” Urlacher said. “They had Brett Favre, then they have Aaron Rodgers. The fans up there have no idea what it’s like — and I’m not knocking any of the guys I played with or guys who’ve played there since I was gone, but — we haven’t had a Hall of Fame quarterback like they’ve had for over 25 years. Or anything close to that.

“It’s amazing how lucky they’ve gotten with those two guys. I think when I played, I had 19 or 20 different starting quarterbacks over my 13 years. And it hasn’t changed a lot since I’ve left, either. So it’s frustrating. But I would love to see Packers fans experience some of the things that the Bears fans have to go through with the starting quarterback.”

The Packers, of course, got a glimpse of life without Rodgers in their 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 7, when Rodgers was sidelined after contracting COVID-19. Love wasn’t horrible in his first NFL start, but it’s hard to imagine the Packers losing that game with Rodgers under center.

So while it’s still too early to know whether Love will develop into the Packers’ next outstanding quarterback or be the first in a line of meh quarterbacks for the Packers as Urlacher hopes, it’s hard to dispute the fact that fans went into that Chiefs game knowing things had to fall into place that day for the Packers to win, because the advantage at quarterback had been erased.

“He is one of a kind, so there’s not many that have not only the ability, but the mental capacity that he has as well,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Rodgers. “That’s not to disparage any other quarterback in the league or that we have. It’s just the guy has seen a lot. He’s done a lot. He’s accomplished a lot. He’s obviously very intelligent.”

For Rodgers, that we-always-have-a-chance vibe he creates in the Packers locker room is a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly — “I take a lot of pride in that,” he said — and something he relishes.

Told of Urlacher’s comments, Rodgers smiled. Not only does he thoroughly enjoy being in that role himself, but as a backup during his first three seasons in Green Bay, he remembers being one of those believers who expected the team to win every game because Favre was at quarterback.

“I got to see what that was like, especially in 2007 when we had a pretty damn good team,” Rodgers recalled. “You just always felt like regardless of what was going on — the situation, who we’re playing, where we’re at, how much time was on the clock — you just felt like we had a chance when Brett was out there. And I always thought how cool that was, the expectation. Whether it was in the two-minute drive and you’re going to take it down and score, or whether it was a tough opponent and you know you needed the guy pulling the trigger to come up with a good game, I just thought that was the coolest thing.”

It was a feeling he’d experienced to some degree in college at California-Berkeley, in junior college at Butte College and in high school. But Rodgers said being that guy in the NFL means even more, and he felt that way in the aftermath of the win over the Rams, prompting the postgame I-expect-greatness remark.

“There’s something different when you’re all paid to play and you’re all the best of the best from where you came from and there’s still that expectation that you’re going to do what you do every single week,” Rodgers said. “I told the guys last week, and it kind of came out naturally without thinking about it. But after I said it, I thought about it for a second, and thought that I did believe it. I said, ‘There’s not many better feelings in this life than being counted on to perform your best and coming through. There’s a satisfaction in the performance and meeting or exceeding the expectations of people who need you to be at your best and rely on you and look to you and count on you to be great.’”

